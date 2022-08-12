Vietnam Wood Chips Market (2021 to 2031) - Featuring Thanh Vin, Van An Global Trading and Vietnam Forestry Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Wood Chips Market Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam wood chips market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 - 2031. Factors such as the surge in demand for wood pulp in the nation, followed by the rising exports of forest products, and the increasing demand for paper and paper products are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, increasing demand for energy in the nation is also projected to add to the market growth. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 25 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of around USD 8 Million in the year 2021.



The Vietnam wood chips market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by tree species, raw material, variety, application, end-use industry, and by region. By variety, the market is segmented into forest chips, recycled chips, wood-residue chips, and sawing residue chips. By the end of 2031, the forest chips segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 10 Million. Moreover, the segment registered a revenue of about USD 4 Million in the year 2021.



On the basis of region, the Vietnam wood chips market is segmented into North, Central, and South. By the end of 2031, the market in Central Vietnam is expected to garner the largest revenue of around USD 11 Million. Additionally, in the year 2021, the market in the region generated a revenue of close to USD 4 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Vietnam wood chips market that are included in our report are LEC Group, Thanh Vin Co., Ltd, Van An Global Trading Co., Ltd., Vietnam Forestry Corporation (VINAFOR), Oji Holdings Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and others.



