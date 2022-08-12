Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to 2030 - Featuring Allergan Aesthetics, Alma Lasers and Cutera Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size By Type, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical aesthetic devices market size is expected to reach USD 34.54 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.08% over the forecast period, according to latest report. Increasing awareness about physical appearance is estimated to be a key factor driving the market growth.



Continuously increasing Research & Development (R&D) investments and expansions by key market players are projected to fuel the growth of the global medical aesthetics devices market over the forecast period (2021-2030). For instance, in October 2019, Allergan plc., a leading player in the medical aesthetics devices industry announced that it will expand its R&D facility in Westport, Ireland. The company is expected to invest approximately USD 160 million towards the expansion of this facility. This investment is projected to create around 200 new jobs in the country. Furthermore, in 2017, Solta Medical Inc., another major player in this industry announced that it will expand its R&D and operations facilities at its headquarters in Hayward, California.



Medical aesthetic devices are used for improving the appearance of a person without performing surgery. These devices are also known as cosmetic surgery devices and comprise a wide range of products such as laser hair removal devices, microdermabrasion devices, photo rejuvenation systems, cellulite reduction devices, body contouring devices, breast implants, and others.



Negative perceptions of aesthetic procedures as indulgent and unnecessary have been a restraint for the medical aesthetic devices market. However, with changing lifestyles and an increase in the number of working women, the demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures has increased globally.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

Facial aesthetic procedures segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to the rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The factors such as the increase in the number of working individuals and the awareness about physical appearance are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Hospitals segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to the rising number of cosmetic procedures performed in hospitals. The outpatient department (OPD) & clinics segment is also expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Medical aesthetic devices are used for hair removal, skin tightening, fat reduction, body contouring, tattoo removal, and other cosmetic procedures.

The APAC medical aesthetic devices market is projected to expand at a high rate during the forecast period. The region is expected to be a major contributor to the global market due to the presence of key manufacturers such as NEC Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Cynosure, Inc. in the region. The rising number of cosmetic procedures, growing awareness about the benefits of aesthetic treatments, and the availability of advanced technologies are some of the major factors expected to drive the market in APAC during the forecast period.

The medical aesthetic devices market in MEA is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The region is expected to be a major contributor to the global market due to the presence of key manufacturers such as Alma Lasers, Ltd. and Venus Concept Inc. in the region. The rising number of cosmetic procedures, growing awareness about the benefits of aesthetic treatments, and the availability of advanced technologies are some of the major factors expected to drive the market in MEA during the forecast period.

Some major companies in the global market report include Allergan Aesthetics, Alma Lasers, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Cutera, Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Fontona, and GALDERMA Laboratories, L.P.

