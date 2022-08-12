The Real Good Food Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises 2022 Net Sales Outlook

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“I am pleased with our solid second quarter revenue growth driven by both new and existing customers,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman. “We have seen strong growth in retail grocery, exhibited by our sustained velocity momentum, as well as growth in the unmeasured channel. This gives us confidence in our updated outlook for 2022. We believe we are still in the early innings of growth and continue to pursue our mission to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people.”
“Our new Bolingbrook facility continued to ramp production in the second quarter, and we are on-track to add approximately $200 million of incremental capacity by the end of this year. We believe this additional capacity will improve margins and profitability in 2022, enable us to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, and meet our long-term goals,” said Gerard Law, Chief Executive Officer.
Highlights
- Net sales increased 64.9% in the second quarter to $30.8 million
- Household penetration of 8.3% compared to 7.4% in March 20221
- Bolingbrook facility continues to ramp production and is expected to add approximately $200 million in incremental capacity by the end of 2022
(Net Sales comparison above is to the second quarter of 2021.)
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Net sales increased 64.9% to $30.8 million compared to $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to strong growth in sales volumes of our core products driven by greater demand from our existing retail and club customers and to a lesser extent new customers.
Gross profit decreased $0.3 million to $2.4 million, and was 7.6% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to gross profit of $2.7 million, or 14.2% of net sales, for the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by higher manufacturing costs related to the start-up of our new manufacturing facility in Bolingbrook, IL and the impacts of higher raw material costs. The increase in raw material costs was primarily due to supply chain pressures related to the impact of the pandemic, and was partially offset by the increase in sales of our self-manufactured products, which yield a higher margin, as well as higher net price realization. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the aforementioned higher manufacturing costs and the higher raw material costs.
Adjusted gross profit(2) increased $2.9 million to $6.8 million, reflecting adjusted gross margin of 22.0% of net sales, compared to $3.9 million, or 20.9% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in adjusted gross profit was primarily due to the increase in net sales, including in the amount of products sold that were self-manufactured, as well as higher net price realization, partially offset by increases raw material costs. The increase in adjusted gross margin was primarily due to the aforementioned higher net price realization partially offset by increases in raw material costs. Moreover, adjusted gross margin improved roughly 500 bps sequentially compared to 17.2% in the first quarter, which was ahead of our expectations and driven primarily by better net price realization.
Total operating expenses increased $5.4 million to $12.2 million, compared to $6.8 million, in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by selling and distribution expenses to support the growth of the business, increased personnel expenses related to the build-out of the Company's operations, finance and leadership teams and increased investments in marketing and research and development.
Adjusted EBITDA(2) was a loss of $3.2 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Sequentially, as compared to the first quarter of 2022, the adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by approximately $100 thousand and adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 170 basis points. The sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin was driven by improvement in gross margin, partially offset by the increase in administrative expenses.
Loss from operations increased by $5.7 million to $9.8 million compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in loss from operations was primarily due to the aforementioned higher operating expenses.
Net loss increased by $5.2 million to $11.1 million compared to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding expense related to share-based compensation of $1.7 million, net loss increased approximately $3.4 million during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year period.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.6 million, including restricted cash of $2.3 million, and total debt was $49.0 million3. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company amended its credit facility to increase the capacity of its revolver to $75 million to provide it with even more flexibility. The Company’s cash balance of $12.6 million combined with its unused revolver capacity of $34.5 million, provides it with liquidity of $47.2 million, which the Company believes is sufficient to fund the business for the foreseeable future.
Outlook
The Company is updating its guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022 and now expects:
- Net sales of approximately $155 million to $160 million, reflecting an increase of approximately 84% to 90% compared to 2021
- Adjusted gross margin in the range of 19% to 21%
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $7.0 million to $9.0 million
Long-term, the Company continues to expect:
- Net sales of approximately $500 million
- Adjusted gross margin of 35%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%
The Company is not providing guidance for gross margin or net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted gross margin and GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA and net loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company’s control, may vary significantly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.
About The Real Good Food Company
Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with more than 430,000 followers.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands, except share data)
|AS OF
|JUNE 30,
|DECEMBER 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|10,339
|$
|27,435
|Accounts receivable, net
|13,356
|8,968
|Inventories
|32,719
|16,622
|Other current assets
|5,257
|9,927
|Total current assets
|61,671
|62,952
|Property and equipment, net
|32,463
|10,289
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|11,576
|12,127
|Deferred loan costs
|721
|818
|Goodwill
|12,486
|12,486
|Restricted Cash
|2,310
|2,310
|Other non-current assets
|187
|1,162
|Total assets
|$
|121,414
|$
|102,144
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|19,055
|$
|15,205
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,555
|1,040
|Finance lease liabilities
|2,167
|198
|Business acquisition liabilities, current portion
|893
|8,111
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|4,690
|6,763
|Current portion of long-term debt
|348
|328
|Total current liabilities
|28,708
|31,645
|Revolving line of credit/capex line
|44,679
|17,501
|Lease line of credit
|5,587
|7,258
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|10,778
|11,249
|Long-term finance lease liabilities
|14,773
|154
|Long-term business acquisition liabilities
|3,116
|3,352
|Total Liabilities
|107,641
|71,159
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized; 6,169,885 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|1
|1
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 25,000,000 shares authorized; 19,577,681 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|53,125
|49,693
|Accumulated deficit
|(15,098
|)
|(10,143
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to The Real Good Food Company, Inc.
|38,030
|39,553
|Non-controlling interest
|(24,257
|)
|(8,568
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to The Real Good Food Company, Inc.
|13,773
|30,985
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|121,414
|$
|102,144
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30,
|JUNE 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|$30,809
|$18,685
|$68,385
|$35,463
|Cost of sales
|28,458
|16,023
|61,787
|28,788
|Gross profit
|2,351
|2,662
|6,598
|6,675
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and distribution
|4,909
|3,049
|10,236
|5,968
|Marketing
|1,172
|755
|2,958
|1,387
|Administrative
|6,089
|2,982
|11,867
|5,802
|Total operating expenses
|12,170
|6,786
|25,061
|13,157
|Loss from operations
|(9,819)
|(4,124)
|(18,463)
|(6,482)
|Interest expense
|1,291
|1,440
|2,181
|3,483
|Change in fair value of convertible debt
|-
|370
|-
|370
|Loss before income taxes
|(11,110)
|(5,934)
|(20,644)
|(10,335)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Loss
|$
|(11,110)
|$
|(5,934)
|$
|(20,644)
|$
|(10,335)
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(8,449)
|-
|(15,689)
|-
|Preferred return on Series A preferred units
|-
|146
|-
|292
|Net loss attributable to The Real Good Food Company, Inc.
|$
|(2,661)
|$
|(6,080)
|$
|(4,955)
|$
|(10,627)
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – RECONCILIATION
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30,
|JUNE 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Gross Profit
|$2,351
|$2,662
|$6,598
|$6,675
|Start-up and idle capacity costs (1)
|3,563
|741
|4,873
|1,494
|Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2)
|871
|493
|1,772
|493
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$6,785
|$3,896
|$13,243
|$8,662
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|22.0%
|20.9%
|19.4%
|24.4%
|(1) Represents start-up costs associated with commencing operations at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities and other costs associated with temporary manufacturing capacity at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities, including indirect labor costs, utility costs, and rent.
(2) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including freight rush charges, labor costs, tolling upcharges, and storage.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30,
|JUNE 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Loss
|$(11,110)
|$(5,934)
|$(20,644)
|$(10,335)
|Depreciation and amortization
|404
|194
|804
|447
|Provision for income tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest expense
|1,291
|1,440
|2,181
|3,483
|Other Income
|-
|370
|-
|370
|Start-up and idle capacity costs (1)
|3,563
|741
|4,873
|1,494
|Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2)
|871
|493
|1,772
|493
|Share-based compensation (3)
|1,735
|18
|3,432
|36
|Transaction expenses (4)
|-
|1,231
|-
|2,702
|Other (5)
|-
|-
|25
|-
|Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6)
|-
|-
|1,017
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$(3,246)
|$(1,447)
|$(6,540)
|$(1,310)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|(10.5)%
|(7.7)%
|(9.6)%
|(3.7)%
|(1) Represents start-up costs associated with commencing operations at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities and other costs associated with temporary manufacturing capacity at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities, including indirect labor costs, utility costs, and rent.
(2) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including freight rush charges, labor costs, tolling upcharges, and storage.
(3) Represents share-based compensation expense.
(4) Represents costs incurred in connection with pursuing certain strategic and financing transactions, including legal, consulting, and accounting costs.
(5) Represents other non-recurring administrative costs incurred during the period.
(6) Represents administrative costs incurred in connection with start-up of the new Bolingbrook Facility.
|RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN REPORTED ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP ADJUSTED ITEMS
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30, 2022
|Net
Sales
|Gross
Profit
|Gross
Margin
|Selling
Expenses
|Marketing
Expenses
|Administrative
Expenses
|Income
from
Operations
|Operating
Margin
|Reported
|$68,385
|$6,598
|9.6%
|$5,802
|$2,958
|$11,867
|$(18,463)
|(27.0)%
|Items Affecting Comparability:
|Start-up and idle capacity costs (1)
|-
|4,873
|-
|-
|-
|4,873
|Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2)
|-
|1,772
|-
|-
|-
|1,772
|Share-based compensation (3)
|-
|-
|(126)
|(1)
|(3,306)
|3,432
|Transaction expenses (4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other (5)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(25)
|25
|Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,017)
|1,017
|Adjusted
|$68,385
|$13,243
|19.4%
|$5,676
|$2,957
|$7,519
|$(7,344)
|(10.7)%
|SIX MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30, 2021
|Net
Sales
|Gross
Profit
|Gross
Margin
|Selling
Expenses
|Marketing
Expenses
|Administrative
Expenses
|Income
from
Operations
|Operating
Margin
|Reported
|$35,463
|$6,675
|18.8%
|$5,802
|$1,387
|$5,802
|$(6,482)
|(18.3)%
|Items Affecting Comparability:
|Start-up and idle capacity costs (1)
|-
|1,494
|-
|-
|-
|1,494
|Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2)
|-
|493
|-
|-
|-
|493
|Share-based compensation (3)
|-
|-
|(36)
|-
|-
|-
|Transaction expenses (4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,702)
|2,702
|Other (5)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(36)
|36
|Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted
|$35,463
|$8,662
|24.4%
|$5,766
|$1,387
|$3,064
|$(1,757)
|(5.0)%
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30, 2022
|Net
Sales
|Gross
Profit
|Gross
Margin
|Selling
Expenses
|Marketing
Expenses
|Administrative
Expenses
|Income
from
Operations
|Operating
Margin
|Reported
|$30,809
|$2,351
|7.6%
|$4,909
|$1,172
|$6,089
|$(9,819)
|(31.9)%
|Items Affecting Comparability:
|Start-up and idle capacity costs (1)
|-
|3,563
|-
|-
|-
|3,563
|Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2)
|-
|871
|-
|-
|-
|871
|Share-based compensation (3)
|-
|-
|(64)
|-
|(1,670)
|1,734
|Transaction expenses (4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other (5)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs (6)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted
|$30,809
|$6,785
|22.0%
|$4,845
|$1,172
|$4,419
|$(3,651)
|(11.9)%
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|JUNE 30, 2021
|Net
Sales
|Gross
Profit
|Gross
Margin
|Selling
Expenses
|Marketing
Expenses
|Administrative
Expenses
|Income
from
Operations
|Operating
Margin
|Reported
|$18,685
|$2,662
|14.2%
|$3,049
|$755
|$2,982
|$(4,124)
|(22.1)%
|Items Affecting Comparability:
|Start-up and idle capacity costs (1)
|-
|741
|-
|-
|-
|741
|Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (2)
|-
|493
|-
|-
|-
|493
|Share-based compensation (3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(18)
|18
|Transaction expenses (4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,231)
|1,231
|Other (5)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bolingbrook start-up administrative costs6)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted
|$18,685
|$3,896
|20.9%
|$3,049
|$755
|$1,733
|$(1,641)
|(8.8)%
|(1) Represents start-up costs associated with commencing operations at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities and other costs associated with temporary manufacturing capacity at our City of Industry and Bolingbrook facilities, including indirect labor costs, utility costs, and rent.
(2) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, including freight rush charges, labor costs, tolling upcharges, and storage.
(3) Represents equity-based compensation expense.
(4) Represents costs incurred in connection with pursuing certain strategic and financing transactions, including legal, consulting, and accounting costs.
(5) Represents other non-recurring administrative costs incurred during the period.
(6) Represents administrative costs incurred in connection with start-up of the new Bolingbrook Facility.
1 Numerator as of July 24, 2022
2 Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit means, for any reporting period, gross profit adjusted to exclude the impacts of costs and adjustments identified by management as affecting the comparability of the Company’s gross profit from period to period. Adjusted gross margin means adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA means, for any reporting period, net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, income taxes, and interest expense, adjusted to exclude the impact of transaction expenses, as well as other costs and adjustments identified by management as affecting the comparability of the Company’s operating results from period to period. Please see the information provided under the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” within this release for a discussion of why we believe these measures are important, and the reconciliation table at the end of this release for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
3 Excludes a lease line of credit for a down payment on equipment related to the Company’s Bolingbrook facility, which converts to a finance lease payable beginning in the second quarter of 2022.