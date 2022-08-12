ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Company maintains healthy operating position with US$78.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022, runway through late 2023
Three abstracts showcasing new findings related to eblasakimab have been accepted as e-posters at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress, from September 7 to 10, 2022, in Milan, Italy
The Phase 2b TREK-AD trial for eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD is on track to generate topline data in the first half of 2023
Company to host R&D Day; details will follow closer to the date of September 15, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided an update on recent corporate activities.

“This quarter, we advanced our understanding of eblasakimab’s differentiated profile and its role in reducing pruritic neuronal responses – which remains one of the most burdensome symptoms for AD patients – with late-breaking data presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology meeting,” stated Dr Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. “These insights, and those that we are building with the initiation of new research collaborations related to eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action, contribute key data on the distinct biological effects of eblasakimab’s selective targeting of the Type 2 receptor and its differentiation from current standard-of-care therapies. We look forward to sharing new insights on eblasakimab at the upcoming EADV Annual Congress in September as we continue to progress the TREK-AD trial of eblasakimab in moderate-severe AD and remain on track for a topline data readout from the trial in the first half of 2023.”

Second quarter 2022 and recent business highlights

Eblasakimab

  • In May, the Company presented new, late-breaking data on insights related to neuronal itch mechanisms through eblasakimab’s targeting of IL-13Rα1 at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting. The findings demonstrated that eblasakimab significantly reduced cytokine-enhanced neuronal responses to IL-4 and IL-13-driven itch by more than 40% versus control conditions (p=0.0001), and suggest eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of blocking IL-13Rα1 could provide a molecular basis for the significant reduction of pruritus scores observed in eblasakimab-treated moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 1b clinical trial. Further data from the translational studies will be shared in the second half of 2022.
  • In June, the Company initiated a scientific collaboration with Dr Shawn Kwatra from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Dr Madan Kwatra from Duke University Medical Center to explore the distinct role of IL-13 receptor signaling in AD. The collaboration is evaluating how IL-13Rα1-mediated allergic, inflammatory and regulatory pathways are affected by eblasakimab’s selective targeting of the Type 2 receptor. Research findings will be disclosed for presentation during the second half of 2022.
  • In June, the Company hosted the third episode in its series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinars, the “A4 (Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004/eblasakimab) Series: ‘Dialogues with International Thought Leaders in Dermatology’”. Peter Lio MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at Northwestern University, discussed the limitations of the current treatment landscape in AD and the resulting unmet medical needs in patients who do not respond optimally to current standards of care. All three webinar episodes from the A4 series are available for replay here.

Farudodstat (ASLAN003)

  • In June, based on emerging clinical data for DHODH inhibitors in inflammatory bowel disease, the Company decided to prioritize the further development of farudodstat in autoimmune skin diseases. A clinical development plan is being finalized and a Phase 2 trial is expected to commence in the first half of 2023.

Anticipated upcoming milestones

  • Three abstracts with new data on biomarkers and patient reported outcome measures from the Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial of eblasakimab have been accepted for e-poster presentation at the 31st EADV Annual Congress held in person and virtually, from September 7 to 10, 2022, in Milan, Italy.
  • The Company will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day on September 15, 2022, with a hybrid in-person and virtual format. More information will be announced in the weeks ahead.
  • Topline data from the Phase 2b TREK-AD trial of eblasakimab is expected in the first half of 2023.

Second quarter 2022 financial highlights

  • Cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2022 was US$9.7 million compared to US$6.9 million in the same period in 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022, were US$78.1 million.
  • Research and development expenses were US$10.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to US$4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to clinical development expenses and manufacturing costs related to eblasakimab TREK-AD Phase 2b trial.
  • General and administrative expenses were US$2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to US$3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was US$13.0 million compared to a net loss of US$5.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • The weighted average number of American Depositary Shares (ADS) outstanding in the computation of basic loss per share for the second quarter of 2022 was 69.7 million (representing 348.7 million ordinary shares) compared to 69.6 million (representing 347.8 million ordinary shares) for the second quarter of 2021. One ADS is the equivalent of five ordinary shares.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In US Dollars)

   December 31, 2021
(audited) 		  June 30, 2022
(audit reviewed) 
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $90,167,967  $61,576,463 
Short-term investments  -   16,543,352 
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments  90,167,967   78,119,815 
Other assets  3,612,846   2,244,246 
Total current assets $93,780,813  $80,364,061 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Investment in associate company  494,728   132,247 
Property, plant and equipment  34,979   44,596 
Right-of-use assets  197,746   65,344 
Intangible assets  9,956   7,896 
Total non-current assets  737,409   250,083 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $94,518,222  $80,614,144 
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Trade payables $3,116,786  $9,442,905 
Other payables  2,817,909   1,913,020 
Lease liabilities - current  199,124   50,117 
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss  223,352   119,351 
Total current liabilities  6,357,171   11,525,393 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Long-term borrowings  30,857,308   36,420,039 
Total non-current liabilities  30,857,308   36,420,039 
         
Total liabilities  37,214,479   47,945,432 
         
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY        
Ordinary shares  63,019,962   63,019,962 
Capital surplus  221,467,061   222,803,698 
Accumulated deficits  (227,004,332)  (252,976,000)
Other reserves  (178,948)  (178,948)
         
Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company  57,303,743   32,668,712 
         
Total equity  57,303,743   32,668,712 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $94,518,222  $80,614,144 
         


ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In US Dollars, other than shares or share data)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30   For the Six Months Ended June 30 
  2021   2022   2021   2022 
OPERATING EXPENSES               
General and administrative expenses$(3,788,772) $(2,319,516) $(6,893,836) $(4,855,050)
Research and development expenses (4,044,521)  (9,980,936)  (7,795,493)  (19,339,046)
Total operating expenses (7,833,293)  (12,300,453)  (14,689,329)  (24,194,095)

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS		 (7,833,293)  (12,300,453)  (14,689,329)  (24,194,095)

NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES		    
Other income 340,076   37,420   340,076   156,749 
Interest income 20   41,373   157   43,797 
Gain on dilution of subsidiary and recognition of associate 2,307,735   -   2,307,735   - 
Impairment loss of associate accounted for using equity method -   (50,109)  -   (50,109)
Other gains and losses 22,451   268,059   319,636   344,683 
Finance costs (203,428)  (877,300)  (614,902)  (1,960,321)
Total non-operating income and expenses 2,466,854   (580,557)  2,352,702   (1,465,201)

Share in losses of associated company, accounted for using equity method		 (81,880)  (153,871)  (81,880)  (312,372)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (5,448,319)  (13,034,881)  (12,418,507)  (25,971,668)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE		 -   -   -   - 

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD		 (5,448,319)  (13,034,881)  (12,418,507)  (25,971,668)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS		             
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:             
Unrealized loss on investments in equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income -   -   -   - 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD$(5,448,319) $(13,034,881) $(12,418,507) $(25,971,668)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:		    
Stockholders of the Company$(5,429,026) $(13,034,881) $(12,149,543) $(25,971,668)
Non-controlling interests (19,293)  -   (268,964)  - 
 $(5,448,319) $(13,034,881) $(12,418,507) $(25,971,668)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:    
Stockholders of the Company$(5,429,026) $(13,034,881) $(12,149,543) $(25,971,668)
Non-controlling interests (19,293)  -   (268,964)  - 
 $(5,448,319) $(13,034,881) $(12,418,507) $(25,971,668)
LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE               


Basic and diluted$(0.02) $(0.04) $(0.04) $(0.07)
LOSS PER EQUIVALENT ADS               
Basic and diluted$(0.08) $(0.19) $(0.20) $(0.35)
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares in the computation of basic loss per ordinary share 347,799,933   348,723,365   302,985,377   348,723,365 
Weighted-average number of ADS in the computation of basic loss per ADS 69,559,987   69,744,673   60,597,075   69,744,673 

Each ADS represents five ordinary shares

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab (also known as ASLAN004), a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Forward looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialize eblasakimab and farudodstat; the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab and farudodstat; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrollment and clinical trial results for eblasakimab and farudodstat; the potential of eblasakimab as a first-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis and of farudodstat as a treatment for autoimmune disease; and the Company’s cash runway. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations, or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia on the Company’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001- 38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2022. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement.

