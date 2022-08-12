Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) announced today net revenues of $29.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $24.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Gross margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 19.2% compared with 22.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Higher manufacturing costs associated with wages, steel, and purchased parts continued to impact the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Product engineering and development expenses decreased $0.2 million to $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily related to reduced payroll. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $2.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in SG&A expenses was due to reduced headcount and lower professional fees.

Operating income increased from $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to increased sales and reduced SG&A expenses and product engineering and development expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company had net non-operating expense of $(3.4) million compared to net non-operating income of $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The fiscal 2022 investment losses reflect the decline in the equity markets due to primarily to higher interest rates, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s recent monetary tightening policy.

The effective income tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was a benefit of 18.0% versus expense of 20.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $(1.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared with a net income of $2.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 the Company had net revenue of $80.4 million and net loss of $(0.9) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, versus net revenue of $65.2 million and net income of $6.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $110.6 million of cash and marketable securities compared to $118.2 million at September 30, 2021. Net working capital was $153.3 million at June 30, 2022. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2022.

The Company’s backlog was $40.2 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $28.5 million at June 30, 2021.

Marc Elliott, Gencor’s President, commented, “Our sales were up across the board in the fiscal third quarter and for the nine months, when compared to similar periods in fiscal year 2021. Despite delays in Federal highway funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that were expected to begin in 2022, overall, Gencor delivered another solid quarter from operations, under a challenging business environment. Revenues increased 19% in the quarter due to the seasonally high backlog, and steel prices remained at record high levels in the quarter, but showed signs of moderating. Labor constraints, supply chain and freight challenges continue to persist as we work to minimize the impact on our customers. We continue to see strong interest across all our product lines and are optimistic that Gencor will benefit from the Federal infrastructure bill.”

Gencor Industries, Inc. is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.





GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended

June 30, For the Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 29,647,000 $ 24,919,000 $ 80,407,000 $ 65,235,000 Cost of goods sold 23,968,000 19,314,000 64,831,000 50,504,000 Gross profit 5,679,000 5,605,000 15,576,000 14,731,000 Operating expenses: Product engineering and development 951,000 1,176,000 3,219,000 3,089,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,577,000 3,202,000 9,340,000 10,235,000 Total operating expenses 3,528,000 4,378,000 12,559,000 13,324,000 Operating income 2,151,000 1,227,000 3,017,000 1,407,000 Other income (expense), net: Interest and dividend income, net of fees 304,000 306,000 877,000 1,437,000 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net (3,693,000 ) 1,386,000 (4,758,000 ) 4,873,000 Other (1,000 ) - (139,000 ) - Total other income (expense), net (3,390,000 ) 1,692,000 (4,020,000 ) 6,310,000 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (1,239,000 ) 2,919,000 (1,003,000 ) 7,717,000 Income tax expense (benefit) (224,000 ) 584,000 (153,000 ) 1,543,000 Net income (loss) $ (1,015,000 ) $ 2,335,000 $ (850,000 ) $ 6,174,000 Basic Income (Loss) per Common Share: Net income (loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.42 Diluted Income (Loss) per Common Share: Net income (loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.42









GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

ASSETS June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) September 30,

2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,474,000 $ 23,232,000 Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $95,216,000 at June 30, 2022 and $93,690,000 at September 30, 2021) 91,116,000 94,976,000 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $353,000 at June 30, 2022 and $321,000 at September 30, 2021 4,198,000 2,622,000 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 1,366,000 1,903,000 Inventories, net 48,244,000 41,888,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,720,000 2,202,000 Total current assets 168,118,000 166,823,000 Property and equipment, net 11,919,000 11,801,000 Deferred and other income taxes 783,000 - Other long-term assets 550,000 838,000 Total Assets $ 181,370,000 $ 179,462,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,001,000 $ 3,105,000 Customer deposits 7,436,000 5,244,000 Accrued expenses 1,997,000 2,645,000 Current operating lease liabilities 413,000 393,000 Total current liabilities 14,847,000 11,387,000 Deferred and other income taxes - 394,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 84,000 392,000 Total liabilities 14,931,000 12,173,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 1,234,000 1,234,000 Class B Stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized; 2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and

September 30, 2021 232,000 232,000 Capital in excess of par value 12,590,000 12,590,000 Retained earnings 152,383,000 153,233,000 Total shareholders’ equity 166,439,000 167,289,000 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 181,370,000 $ 179,462,000

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements - This press release and our other communications and statements may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and intentions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including the financial condition of the Company’s customers, changes in the economic and competitive environments, demand for the Company’s products, the duration and scope of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, actions governments, and businesses take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mandatory business closures; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken on regional economies; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In addition, on February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. The impact to Ukraine as well as actions taken by other countries, including new and stricter sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other countries and companies against officials, individuals, regions, and industries in Russia, and actions taken by Russia and certain other countries in response to such sanctions, could result in a disruption in our supply chain and higher costs of our products. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.



For information concerning these factors and related matters, see the following sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021: (a) Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” and (b) Part II, Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. However, other factors besides those referenced could adversely affect the Company’s results, and you should not consider any such list of factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Unless the context otherwise indicates, all references in this press release to the “Company,” “Gencor,” “we,” “us,” or “our,” or similar words are to Gencor Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries.