Outlook on the Thermoplastics Prepreg Global Market to 2026 - Rising Aerospace and Defense Sectors are Driving Growth

This report will cover the thermoplastic prepreg industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, countries and applications. Furthermore, the on-going market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue considering 2020 as base year, and market forecasts will be given from 2021 to 2026. The market size for regional (regions by end use) and country-level (countries by end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving market estimations.
The primary difference between thermoset and thermoplastic prepreg is that thermoplastic prepregs are stable at room temperature, have increased toughness and better recyclability. The chemical properties of thermoset become permanently strengthened when exposed to heat. Once thermoset plastics are altered by exposure to heat, they cannot be remolded. Thermoplastics, on the other hand, can be reheated and remolded without changing their chemical makeup.
Global markets, thermoplastic prepreg segments and growth forecasts through 2026 are offered. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for types of thermoplastic prepreg. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.
The thermoplastic prepreg market is further segmented by reinforcement type: glass fiber prepreg, carbon fiber prepreg and others (aramid, hybrid etc.). By end use, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sports and recreation, and electronics, (including civil engineering, marine, etc.).
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Trends
- Industry Landscape
- Prepreg Processing Methods
- Future Trends
- Upsurge in Penetration of Composites Prepreg in Electric Vehicles
- Growing Interest in Recyclable Thermoplastic Composite Over Thermoset
- Growing Usage of Composite in Urban Air Mobility Transport Systems
- Sustainable Resin Manufacturing
- Growth Drivers
- Expanding Electronics Industry
- Increasing Wind Power Generation Across the Globe
- Growing Aerospace and Defense Sector
- Prepreg Demand from Automotive Industry
- Restraints
- Volatile Polymer Prices
- Availability of Substitute Thermoset Material
- High Cost of Material
- Regulatory Trends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Supplier Power
- Buyer Power
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Industry Rivalry
- Pestle Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Legal
- Environmental
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Overview
- Fillers
- Polymers
- Nanocomposites
- Thermoplastics
- Key Types of Thermoplastic Resins Used in Prepreg
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (Pps)
- Peek Resin
- Polyethylene (Pe)
- Polypropylene (Pp)
- Polyether Imide (Pei)
- Benefits of Thermoplastic Prepreg
- Carbon Fiber Vs. Glass Fiber
- Production Process
- Layup (Wet/Hand Layup)
- Prepreg Layup
- Filament Winding
- Pultrusion
- Compression Molding
- Resin Transfer Molding (Rtm)
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain
- Value Chain
- Covid-19 Impact on Industry
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Wind Energy
- Electrical and Electronics
- Raw Material Analysis
- Glass Fibers
- Carbon Fibers
- Aramid Fibers
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix
- List of Vendors
- Brand Analysis
- Major Stakeholders
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Reinforcement Type
- Overview
- Glass Fiber Prepreg
- Carbon Fiber Prepreg
- Others (Aramid, Hybrid, Etc.)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Overview
- Aerospace and Defense
- Space Vehicles
- Unmanned Spacecraft
- Defense Aviation
- Missiles
- Automotive
- Wind Energy
- Sports and Recreation
- Golf Clubs
- Bicycles
- Recreational Boating
- Sport Fishing
- Electronics
- Others
- Bridge Construction
- Biocompatibility Applications
- Pressure Vessels
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Share Analysis for Thermoplastic Prepreg
- Vertical Integration
- Global Strategic Alliances
- Recent Developments in Global Market for Composites
- Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Barrday, Inc.
- C. Cramer, Weberei, GmbH U. Co. Kg
- Ensinger GmbH
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corp.
- Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Axiom Materials)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Park Aerospace Corp.
- Solvay Group
- Sgl Carbon
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations
