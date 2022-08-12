NOTICE REGARDING ORKELA UAB FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 6-MONTH PERIOD OF 2022

English Lithuanian





Basic data about the Company

UAB "Orkela" (hereinafter - the Company) is a closed joint-stock company, registered in VĮ "Registrų centras" in 2015. September 24 The Company’s main activity is real estate development and construction. The company owns a plot of land and a complex of buildings located on Vasario 16-osios g. 1, Vilnius.

Office address: Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius. The company has no branches or representative offices.

The Company's main activity is real estate development and construction. The company is developing a complex of lyceum and short-term accommodation facilities near Vilnius St. Church and Monastery of Apostles Philip and James. The Company is expected to complete the project in 2023.

Highlights of 2022 events of the first half of the year

■ In January and June 2022, the Company released 5,000 units of secured non-convertible bonds each period, with a nominal value of EUR 1,000. The total value of the bond issued is 10 million. Eur.

During the first half of 2022, the Company invested 5.9 million Eur in the project development. During this period, the Company incurred expenses of 135 thousand EUR related to the development of the project and 566 thousand. EUR project financing costs.

The company's assets on 2022 June 30 amounted to 20,731 thousand EUR (December 31, 2021 - 9,456 thousand EUR).

LTC (Loan to cost) ratio on 30th of June, 2022 was 23,24%.

More information:

Director of Orkela UAB

Anastasia Pociene

Anastasija.Pociene@lordslb.lt

+370 671 16 232

