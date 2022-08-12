Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 08/17/202208/17/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,4151,010
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.130/6.32095.550/5.870
Total Number of Bids Received 2012
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,9651,370
Total Number of Successful Bids 168
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 168
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.130/6.32095.550/5.870
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.180/6.29095.745/5.830
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.130/6.32095.550/5.870
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.166/6.30095.604/5.860
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.180/6.29095.745/5.830
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.092/6.35095.382/5.900
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.161/6.30095.561/5.860
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.121.36