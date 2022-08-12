|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|08/17/2022
|08/17/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,415
|1,010
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.130
|/
|6.320
|95.550
|/
|5.870
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|12
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,965
|1,370
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.130
|/
|6.320
|95.550
|/
|5.870
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.180
|/
|6.290
|95.745
|/
|5.830
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.130
|/
|6.320
|95.550
|/
|5.870
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.166
|/
|6.300
|95.604
|/
|5.860
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.180
|/
|6.290
|95.745
|/
|5.830
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.092
|/
|6.350
|95.382
|/
|5.900
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.161
|/
|6.300
|95.561
|/
|5.860
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.12
|1.36
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115
