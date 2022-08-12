Global Oncology Drugs Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer & Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncology Drugs Market (2022-2027) by Drug Class, Indication, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oncology Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 156.49 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 224.35 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.47%.



Market Segmentations

The Global Oncology Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Class, Indication, End-user, and Geography.

By Drug Class, the market is classified into Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, and Hormonal therapy.

By Indication, the market is classified into Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophageal cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Other Cancers.

By End-user, the market is classified into Hospitals, Clinics, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Oncology Drugs Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Oncology Drugs Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Oncology Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

Increase in Geriatric Population

Rise in Government Expenditure on Healthcare

Restraints

High Cost Involved in New Drug Development

Opportunities

Increasing Adaptation in Emerging countries

Growing Number of Pipeline Drugs

Challenges

Issues arising out of using Cancer Drugs



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Drug Class



7 Global Oncology Drugs Market, By Indication



8 Global Oncology Drugs Market, By End-user



9 Americas' Oncology Drugs Market



10 Europe's Oncology Drugs Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Oncology Drugs Market



12 APAC's Oncology Drugs Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc Amgen

Astellas Pharma Inc AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc

