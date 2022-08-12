Monarch Private Capital Hires Marsha Harrington as Director of Renewable Energy Business Development

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized ESG investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Marsha Harrington to the team as its new Director of Renewable Energy Business Development. Harrington oversees the firm’s renewable energy division acquiring renewable energy projects and managing the underwriting team. She reports to Brent Barringer, Partner & Managing Director of LIHTC & Renewables at Monarch. Harrington’s experience in solar energy tax equity and comprehensive knowledge of the industry will enhance Monarch’s ability to provide quality service to its investors while supporting its mission to create a sustainable future.

Harrington most recently served as a Director at Cornerstone Financial Advisors, using her expertise to advise lenders, tax and cash equity investors, and sponsors/developers in renewable energy transactions. Prior to this role, she was the Assistant V.P. of Business Development in Renewable Energy Investment Syndications at U.S. Bancorp, where she developed and managed relationships with external investors who partnered with U.S. Bank on solar energy investment tax credit funds. Harrington also has experience in fund management and tax equity compliance, previously managing multiple solar energy investment funds for NRG Energy, along with cash/tax equity investors and back-leverage lenders.

“We’re so pleased to have Marsha join our team of tax credit experts,” said Barringer. “Her extensive experience in solar financing and established network within the industry will allow her to apply a multifaceted approach to the ongoing and robust growth of our renewable energy division.”

Monarch has facilitated 1.6 GW of clean power capacity since entering the renewable energy sector in 2012. Public support of the environmental movement continues to increase dramatically, with clean energy production at its forefront. The addition of Harrington will enable Monarch to keep pace with the resulting rise in demand for ESG tax equity investment opportunities in renewable energy, helping further the firm’s ESG goals and those of its clients.

“It is such an exciting time to be in the renewable energy space,” said Harrington. “I look forward to working with Monarch’s passionate and dedicated team of clean power champions as we continue to accelerate U.S. renewable energy development, and on the heels of promising new legislation to incentivize investment and a growing, intensifying concern for the sustainability of our planet.”

Harrington received an MBA from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin and holds a BS in Chemistry from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington.

