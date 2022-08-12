Legendary Thrash Band Blind Illusion Releases Their Second Official Music Video 'Protomolecule' Along With Exclusive Giveaway

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Area progressive thrash band Blind Illusion announces a new music video today, for the song "Protomolecule" produced by Blind Illusion and directed by George Anderson. "Protomolecule" is the second single from their upcoming studio album Wrath of the Gods, to be released through Hammerheart Records on October 7th 2022.

Watch "Protomolecule" here.

Guitarist Doug Piercy says, "Protomolecule has the perfect storyline and you can tell how much fun we had filming, especially the slime and laboratory scenes. We're also excited to launch the contest and give away equipment like strings, lyric sheets and a signed drumhead we used to record Wrath of the Gods!

"The new album carries the same writing style and tradition of The Sane Asylum, with even more musicianship and songwriting qualities with the addition of Tom, Andy and myself. It's been so much fun writing and recording this new album with everyone."

"Wrath of the Gods sounds really amazing. Playing with Mark, Andy and Doug has elevated my playing and songwriting exponentially", says bassist Tom Gears. "This album kicks a**. The bass and drums thunder and the shredding guitars will melt faces! We have a Blind Illusion cannabis brand, available at select California dispensaries so you can feel the Wrath of the Gods when you listen to the album!"

Formed in 1978, Blind Illusion was started by lead guitarist and main songwriter Mark Biedermann in Richmond, CA. The band now features Andy Galeon of Death Angel on Drums, Doug Piercy of Heathen on Guitar, Bassist Tom Gears and band leader Mark Biedermann. Their first release featured Mark Biedermann, Les Claypool and Larry Lalonde of Primus and Mig Miner on the cult classic album The Sane Asylum.

Blind Illusion has deep roots in the Bay Area thrash metal community, with ties to other classic thrash bands like Metallica, Heathen, Possessed and Exodus. Their music has been a cult favorite internationally for over 40 years and commenced as a worldwide touring act again in 2017.

Wrath of the Gods will be released on October 7, 2022 via Hammerheart Records and will be available on CD, vinyl and digital. Blind Illusion is also launching a giveaway with the release, giving fans the chance to win equipment used in the recording of the new album. More information can be found here.

Pre-order the album here.

Wrath of the Gods tracklist

Straight as the Crowbar Flies Slow Death Protomolecule Spaced Wrath of the Gods Behemoth Lucifers Awakening Amazing Maniacal Monolith (Bonus track, CD and digital album only) No Rest Till Budapest (Bonus track, CD and digital album only)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blindillusionofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blindillusionofficial

Bandcamp: https://blindillusion.bandcamp.com/music

Hammerheart Record Label: https://www.hammerheart.com

Media contact:

Eric Kaplan

eric@ossiamarketing.com

610.888.3311

