UAT Group Subsidiary Launches New Hygieia Ageless Skin Care Line

Tampa. FL, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: UATG) ("UAT Group") announced today that its subsidiary, The Dreaming Company, LLC (TDC), is re-branding and expanding its highly lauded Hygieia Skin care product suite as “Hygieia Ageless”. In the coming weeks, Hygiea Ageless will be expanding on its already impressive suite of luxury skin care products with the release of seven new cutting-edge age defying products.

TDC CEO, Blake Cooley, stated: “Our goal is to meet the needs of women, and men in their 30s so that they can employ healthy skincare regiments early on, in an effort to transcend what is believed to be the typical aging process. We plan to develop new products within, and outside of the skincare market geared for a 360-degree approach to anti-aging, or what we will be calling the Ageless Revolution”.

With the goal in mind of capturing both the male and female, 30–45-year-old demographic, Hygieia aims to expand its reach significantly while also bolstering customer loyalty. Hygeia’s skin care line already boasts one of the highest returning customers rates in the industry however, with the addition of these new products the Company believes, with their further expansion into this market segment that they will increase the number of customers who will remain loyal to the brand for years to come as their customers age and grow into other Hygieia offerings

Manufactured in the United States from the highest quality ingredients, this high-performance non-comedogenic, anti-aging line has been formulated to reduce the signs of aging. The paraben free, Hygieia Ageless product line contains antioxidant properties to strengthen the skin’s defenses, minimize signs of aging, and nourish the skin. The Hygieia Ageless products support key rejuvenation processes deep within the skin layers to assist in the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, dullness, roughness and loss of firmness. The proprietary formulas strengthen the skin barrier, enrich skin layers, facilitate cellular nutrient exchange and enhance cellular longevity, across dermal layers.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra, commented, "The expansion of the Hygieia Ageless line represents a portion of an eco-system that addresses quality of life by extending beyond a complete skin care system. In the coming weeks and months, The Dreaming Company will be releasing additional products and resources that will not only assist but educate customers about higher quality and healthier living”.

Four of the ten Hygieia Ageless products are already available on Amazon as well as the Company website, with the remaining products being released in the coming weeks. The global anti-aging cosmetics market size exceeds $38 billion and is projected to reach $60.26 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Anti-aging cosmetics play an important role in an individual's quality of life.

For more information about Hygieia Skin go here: https://hygieiaskin.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

