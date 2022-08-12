AutoScheduler.AI Wins Top Food Chain Technology Award from Food Chain Digest

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, has been named a 2022 Top Food Chain Technology company. This recognition is given for the first time by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of the Food Shippers of America (FSA). This recognition program highlights technology platforms, applications, and innovators that help food shippers solve problems in their supply chains.

“In this dynamic market, food businesses need innovative solutions that help them navigate their supply chains to overcome challenges brought on by the pandemic, such as supply and labor shortages, lack of truck drivers, and a squeeze on capacity,” says Keith Moore, CEO at AutoScheduler.AI. “We are honored to be recognized for this prestigious award, especially since it requires food industry professionals to vote on the nominees. This award confirms that AutoScheduler brings real value and bottom-line results to global businesses.”

The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. “Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain,” said Everett. “Technology platforms, applications and innovators have emerged in the food and beverage market to helping bring more efficiency, productivity, and transparency to the food chain. This recognition program highlights leaders like AutoScheduler that are readily available to food shippers in helping them to accomplish their business goals.”

The 2022 Top Food Chain Technology Award follows a stringent process involving meeting the annual global sales threshold, editorial evaluation from Food Chain Digest staff, and validation by an industry-wide vote involving more than 1500 professionals in food supply chain, transportation, warehousing, and distribution. AutoScheduler.AI attained the votes required to be included on this prestigious list. Winners will be highlighted in Edition 2 of the magazine and FSA’s Food for Thought eNewsletter.

AutoScheduler is a warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse or distribution center activities in real-time. For food companies, AutoScheduler drives higher degrees of warehouse labor utilization, reduces labor costs, and increases order fulfillment rates. Its advanced AI technology visualizes all operations at a distribution center and optimizes labor, equipment, touches, and inventory to drive efficiencies.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, etc. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497