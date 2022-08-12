Global Graphene Market Report to 2027 - Players Include Directa Plus, Versarien, Nanoxplore and Haydale

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphene Market: Analysis By Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global graphene market is valued at USD 1192.49 Million in the year 2027 with the Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

Graphene is considered the world's thinnest, strongest, and most electrically and thermally conductive substance. All of these features excite researchers and businesses throughout the world because graphene has the potential to transform various sectors in the realms of electricity, conductivity, energy generation, batteries, sensors, and more.

Continuous R&D initiatives around the world, as well as large-scale graphene production from renewable sources, including the utilization of value-added compounds, are expected to provide the industry with huge growth potential.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graphene market has seen a dip in growth in 2020. This lethal virus has wreaked havoc around the globe, particularly in North America and Europe. Companies shut down their operations and production facilities to prevent the virus from spreading further and as a result, graphene utilization in the industrial automobile and transportation, aerospace, electronics, and other industries has decreased.



However, due to its superior conductivity, flexibility, antibacterial, and antiviral potency, graphene technology and its uses accelerated dramatically during COVID-19. To counteract COVID-19, graphene-based protective equipment, biosensors, medicine delivery, and therapy systems are being developed.



Growing purchasing power and increased consumer electronics demand, such as tablets and mobile phones, are likely to propel the graphene market forward. Furthermore, transparent conductive films made of graphene oxide are employed as raw material in automobiles to make them safer and lighter.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Global Graphene Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Global Graphene Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Global Graphene Market by Type (Bulk Graphene, Monolayer Graphene).

The report analyses the Global Graphene Market by Application (Composites, Batteries and Energy, Coatings and Adhesives, Others)

The report analyses the Global Graphene Market by End User (Aerospace and Automotive, Energy Storage, Materials, Electronic Devices, Others).

The Global Graphene Market has been analysed By Region and By Country.

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Application, and by end user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Directa Plus, Versarien plc. Nanoxplore, Haydale, G6 Materials, First Graphene, CVD Equipment Corporation, Applied Graphene Materials plc., China Carbon Graphite Group, Graphenea.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Graphene Market: Product Overview



4. Global Graphene Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Global Graphene Market: Growth & Forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Graphene Market



5. Global Graphene Market by Type

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Graphene Market: By Type (2021 & 2027)

5.2 By Bulk Graphene - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 By Monolayer Graphene - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Graphene Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Graphene Market: By Application (2021 & 2027)

6.2 By Composites - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.3 By Batteries and Energy - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.4 By Coatings and Adhesives - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6.5 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



7. Global Graphene Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Graphene Market: By End User (2021 & 2027)

7.2 By Aerospace and Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.3 By Energy Storage - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.4 By Materials - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.5 By Electronic Devices - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



8. Global Graphene Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Graphene Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

9 North America Graphene Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 North America Graphene Market by value: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.2 North America Graphene Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Bulk Graphene, Monolayer Graphene)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Application (Composites, Batteries and Energy, Coatings and Adhesives, Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Aerospace and Automotive, Energy Storage, Materials, Electronic Devices, Others)

9.6 North America Graphene Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Graphene Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2027)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Graphene Market - By Country (2021 & 2027)

9.9 United States Graphene Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.10 United States Graphene Market Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2017-2027)

9.11 Canada Graphene Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.12 Canada Graphene Market Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2017-2027)



10. Europe Graphene Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



11. Asia Pacific Graphene Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



12. LAMEA Graphene Market

13. Global Graphene Market Dynamics

13.1 Global Graphene Market Drivers

13.2 Global Graphene Market Restraints

13.3 Global Graphene Market Trends



14. Market Attractiveness

14.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Graphene Market - By Type (Year 2027)

14.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Graphene Market - By Application (Year 2027)

14.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Graphene Market - By End User (Year 2027)

14.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Graphene Market - By Region (Year 2027)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Share of global leading companies



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Directa Plus

16.2 Versarien plc.

16.3 Nanoxplore

16.4 Haydale

16.5 G6 Materials

16.6 First Graphene

16.7 CVD Equipment Corporation

16.8 Applied Graphene Materials plc.

16.9 China Carbon Graphite Group

16.10 Graphenea



17. About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bl7u2

Attachment