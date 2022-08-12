Insights on the Mineral Wool Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Knauf Insulation, National Industrial, NTN OOD and Owens Corning Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mineral Wool Market, by Type, by Product Type, by End-User Industry - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mineral wool is an excellent insulation material that's derived from iron ore slag, a waste product of the steel industry. In fact, some mineral wool products are made from over 90% recycled material. That means the insulation value of mineral wool is higher than that of cellulose.

There are two types of mineral wool insulation: faced and unfaced. Faced mineral wool is usually made of paper or plastic, but it can be made from other materials too. These two types of insulation have different benefits. They are both effective in blocking heat and preventing moisture from entering the house.



Market Dynamics:

Growing construction of energy-efficient building is a prime factor fostering growth of the mineral wool market. For instance, in Budget 2021, the Indian government allotted INR 13,750 crore to Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Smart Cities Mission to promote construction initiatives. Additionally, increasing use of soundproof material from automotive industry and also increasing penetration of electric vehicle is also projected to foster the market growth.



However, health hazard associated with mineral wool and availability of substitute are expected to restrict the market growth.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mineral wool market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global mineral wool market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Byucksan, Great Lakes Textiles, ISOVER (Saint Gobain), mJohns Manville, Knauf Insulation, National Industrial Co., NTN OOD, Owens Corning, PGF Insulation, Rockwool International AS, Kingspan Group, and Rosewool Insulation Refractory Co. Ltd

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global mineral wool market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mineral wool market

