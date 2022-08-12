D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Uniquely Positioned to Capture Significant TAM for Optimization Problems

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Investing in Quantum Computing: What Every Investor Needs to Know.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/e1PTH

As the world’s only annealing quantum computing company, and with annealing quantum computing best suited for optimization problems, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is uniquely positioned to capture a significant portion of the total addressable market (TAM) for combinatorial optimization problems.

In a world where 39% of enterprises have abandoned complex problems because of time and difficulty to solve limitations, D-Wave [delivers quantum-hybrid solutions to these complex problems and has demonstrated] commercial viability and product leadership. D-Wave is the first company to bring to market a real-time, cloud-based annealing quantum computer solution. The company is one of the newest public quantum computing companies and members of the NYSE, but it has a long history of more than two decades of technology innovation unlocking the power of quantum computing, commercial successes (including building the first commercial quantum computer that is now on its fifth generation) and hundreds of use cases built by customers, including more than two dozen of the ‘Forbes Global’ 2000.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers — and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company’s mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

For more information about the company, please visit www.DWaveSys.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/QBTS

