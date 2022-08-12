Save Foods Expands Global Footprint as it Kickstarts Seven Commercial Pilots with Leading Exporters in Peru

CEO of Save Foods' Israeli subsidiary, Dan Sztybel, lands back in Israel after personally overseeing initiation of important pilot schemes

Neve Yarak, Israel, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, today announced the initiation of seven commercial pilots with leading Peruvian exporters, such as Agricola Cerro Prieto ( ACP ) and another multinational packer. The impact of Save Foods’ innovative treatments will be evaluated on avocados, berries and citrus fruits.

Fruit and vegetable exports in Peru exceeded $5.1 billion between January and November 2021. Peru currently ranks in the world’s top 10 fruit exporters. Grapes, blueberries and avocados drive this diverse country’s fruit export market, while the value of citrus and mango exports is growing exponentially. In 2020, the United States and the EU-28 accounted for more than 75% of Peru’s export destinations.

Daniel Gonzalez Hernandez, vice president of the Fruit and Vegetable Committee of the Business Association, hailed Peru’s burgeoning future as one of the world’s biggest fresh produce exporters. “Peru has the potential to become the planet's main pantry. To achieve this potential, it's vital to work hand in hand with the public sector, develop a food agro-export policy, improve the safety of our offering and enter new markets," he said.

Dan Sztybel commented: “We are proud and excited to test our treatments with these companies. Our business strategy centers around countries that export to Europe and involve a long export journey, frequently consisting of thousands of miles. Keeping produce fresh for such long journeys is likely to require the use of pesticides, which are being banned in accordance with EU’s ‘farm to fork’ initiative. This is where our competitive edge helps us — we can ensure businesses are EU-compliant because our treatments extend shelf life while reducing the use pesticides.”

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

Forward-looking Statements:

