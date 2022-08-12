English Finnish

Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

August 12, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Vainio, Katriina

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Katriina Vainio

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18340/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 11000 Unit price: 41.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 11000 Volume weighted average price: 41.2 EUR





More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com