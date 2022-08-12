Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
August 12, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. (EEST)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Vainio, Katriina
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Katriina Vainio
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18340/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11000 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 11000 Volume weighted average price: 41.2 EUR
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com