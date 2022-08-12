Insights on the Flush Mount Photo Album Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Occasion, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flush Mount Photo Album Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flush mount photo album market reached a value of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Flush mount photo album comprises photographic prints that are dry mounted on a thick inner substrate with natural silver halide photo paper. It has hard covers made using leather, leatherette, or glass, which provides a luster finish and protects against spills and stains.

Nowadays, numerous companies are offering personalized flush mount photo albums via online channels. These customized albums allow customers to select from a wide range of colors and fabrics with optional cameo windows and embossed titles. As a result, they are gaining immense popularity as gifting options on special occasions like birthdays, graduations, weddings, and anniversaries.



Flush Mount Photo Album Market Trends:

The growing trend of theme-based weddings represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for flush mount photo albums as they have a strong, tight, fine, and superior core than regular photo albums. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power, and the growing popularity of smart home decor are catalyzing the demand for luxurious, handmade albums crafted using premium materials.

Apart from this, the leading market players are using advanced materials to produce innovative albums. For instance, they are utilizing heavy E-photo matte paper that delivers smooth gradients and gives images better vibrancy on lighter tones and stunning panoramic views. They are also offering personalized albums made using high definition (HD) printing technology for higher quality and durability and a photo-realistic experience, which is driving the market further.

Besides this, the increasing demand for contemporary album designs, the easy availability of these albums on online platforms, and the rising concept of photojournalism are some of the other factors anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advance Photo Lab Inc., Artifact Uprising LLC, ASUKANET AsukaBook Service (Asukanet Co., Ltd. and Kubota Photo-Design, Inc.), Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Digital Pro Lab, Midwest Photographic Resource Center Inc., MILK Tailor Made Books Limited, Miller's Professional Imaging Co., Picaboo Corporation (Reischling Press Inc.), Printique LLC, Shutterfly, Inc., White House Custom Colour, and Zno, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flush mount photo album market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flush mount photo album market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the occasion?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flush mount photo album market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flush Mount Photo Album Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Professional

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Personal

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Occasion

7.1 Wedding

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Birthdays

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Anniversary

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Advance Photo Lab Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Artifact Uprising LLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 ASUKANET AsukaBook Service (Asukanet Co., Ltd. and Kubota Photo-Design, Inc.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Digital Pro Lab

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Midwest Photographic Resource Center Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 MILK Tailor Made Books Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Miller's Professional Imaging Co.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Picaboo Corporation (Reischling Press Inc.)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Printique LLC

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Shutterfly, Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 White House Custom Colour

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Zno, Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5u6ss

Attachment