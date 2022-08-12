Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Worth USD 546.6 million by 2028 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Fuel Cells Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Aircraft Fuel Cells market during the forecast period.

Aircraft Fuel Cells market size is estimated to be worth US$ 412.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 546.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during review period.

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Segmentation: -

Market segment by Type, covers

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Other

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Civilian

Military

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Aircraft Fuel Cells Market: -

Airbus

Ballard Power Systems

Boeing

Hydrogenics

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Serenergy

Delphi

EnergyOR Technologies

