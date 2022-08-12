Topical Pain Relief Market Worth US$ 9639.1 million by 2028 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

Pune, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pain is a distressing feeling which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is most prevalent symptom associated with most of chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever, these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief.



Topical Pain Relief market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Topical Pain Relief market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Topical Pain Relief market size is projected to reach US$ 9639.1 million by 2028, from US$ 7012 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2028.

Segment by Type

Non-Opioids

Opioids

Segment by Application

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Retail and Grocery Stores

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Topical Pain Relief including: -

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Topical BioMedics

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

