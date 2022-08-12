Newport Beach Chiropractic Expert Dr. Mike Digrado Launches New Website

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Southern California's best decompression and laser treatment professionals, Dr. Mike Digrado of Newport Center Family Chiropractic is excited about the launch of his new website, designed and managed by chiropractic marketing experts at MyChiroPractice.

Dr. Digrado's patients primarily seek out his care to benefit from his advanced decompression and laser treatments, as well as his expertise and passion in treating sciatica, herniated discs, back pain, neck pain, and mobility issues. Dr. Mike Digrado loves helping patients and solving problems - he initially joined the chiropractic profession after his own healing experience with chiropractic following a car accident in 1994.

Dr. Mike Digrado has over 20 years of experience, focusing on sciatica pain, bulging and herniated discs, severe low back pain, and neck pain. To produce transformational results for his patients, Dr. Digrado utilizes advanced technologies including state of the art decompression tables, deep tissue laser therapy, and the Sigma Ultralign Computerized Adjusting Tool.

Spinal Decompression slowly relaxes and stretches the spine, removing the downward forces of gravity and creating a vacuum that allows oxygen and nutrients to flow back into the disks and begin the healing process. Patients simply lie down on the state of the art Non Surgical Spinal Decompression Therapy for 20 minutes per session. This FDA-cleared procedure is gentle and comfortable — with minimal risks and minimal side effects. Dr. Digrado has performed it many times in his office and has had tremendous success treating all types of disc damage.

Laser Therapy is an innovative treatment that helps offer pain relief through a process known as photo-bio stimulation. This type of treatment delivers deep penetrating photonic (light) energy to bring about physiological changes. During treatment, ATP (Adenosine-triphosphate) production is increased, inflammation and pain may be reduced, and circulation is increased at the site of pain.

Dr. Digrado invites the Newport Beach and Orange County community to check out his new website, and take advantage of his 20+ years of experience and passion in treating sciatica, herniated disc, and back / neck pain through decompression therapy, laser therapy, and/or a computerized adjustment tool.

For Information, please contact:

Dr Mike Digrado, DC

949-640-1470

ncfcdr@sbcglobal.net

Related Images











Image 1: Dr Mike Digrado









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment