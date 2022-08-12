Beckett Announces Move to New Plano, TX, Headquarters, Aligned With Strategic Goals and Growth

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced that it has officially relocated its headquarters and offices to a new facility in Plano, TX. The new offices—located at 2700 Summit Ave, Suite 100, Plano, TX, 75074—support Beckett's growth and new products.

"You've seen a lot of announcements from us in the past few months, but our move to Plano is one that we're especially excited about," said Kunal Chopra, Beckett CEO. "With this new space, we're able to grow the team, improve customer experiences, and boost overall efficiency around grading, authentication, and turnaround times. It's all part of our plan to transform Beckett and build the best products and services for collectors."

Beckett will occupy a single-floor, 100,000+ square foot facility that includes a state of the art digital studio, recording space, gym, game room, and huddle spaces. The city of Plano is considered the safest city in Texas and was recently ranked #17 of the top 100 places to live in the United States as well as the third-best city to raise a family in the country.

For Beckett, the move to Plano comes on the heels of several rapid months of product development and organizational change at Beckett, including a redesigned website, the acquisition of VHSDNA, and the launch of the Beckett Vault, among other products and services. Any and all new submissions should be sent to the new Plano address.

