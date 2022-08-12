CITY VENTURES TO UNVEIL SKYRIDGE, A “TOP OF THE WORLD” ENCLAVE OF ESTATE HOMES IN JOSHUA RANCH TOMORROW

Palmdale, CA, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Ventures, California’s leading builder of solar, all-electric homes, announces the highly anticipated Grand Opening of Skyridge, a striking collection of architecturally stunning estate homes located in the Antelope Valley’s coveted Joshua Ranch. The invitation-only event is tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th and will debut Skyridge’s model complex and design studio, showcasing a rare opportunity to design your life high above Palmdale, making it one of the most desirable residential communities ever offered in the region.

“We designed Skyridge with a philosophy centered on ‘life at the top of the world,’ both physically and figuratively,” said City Ventures President, Natasha Zabaneh. “Skyridge’s elevated setting – with city and territorial views from every direction – is also within reach of LA business and entertainment centers, allowing our buyers to enjoy the best of both worlds with no compromises on comfort or style.”

Meticulously planned and beautifully appointed, Skyridge’s three distinct floor plans include one- and two-story options with up to 5,279 square feet of living space. Buyers can choose from four to six bedrooms and up to five-car garages – an abundance of space that can perfectly accommodate households of all sizes (and their toys!). Unique options like California Rooms, “Super Offices'' and multi-gen living spaces offer limitless options for work and play.

Oversized lots with expansive backyards are an entertainer’s dream, offering a magical setting for endless outdoor activities set against the stunning backdrop of distant twinkling lights and natural scenery. Prices start in the $800,000s.

“Skyridge was thoughtfully created around the needs of today’s homeowners,” said Zabaneh. “We know many people work from home, and included an option to expand the standard office space into a “Super Office”. This gives buyers the ability to customize their workspace within the home. And, after a long day at work, there’s nothing like relaxing outdoors and taking in the gorgeous scenery. The views from up here will never get old.”

The perks of living at Skyridge go far beyond its impressive interiors and outdoor spaces. Residents can fully enjoy the SoCal lifestyle with access to major cities and attractions, plus plenty of local dining and shopping options as well. Los Angeles is about an hour away, and many beaches, mountains and lakes are accessible within two hours or less.

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, August 13th, potential buyers will have the opportunity to tour the Skyridge models in person by visiting the sales office located 39655 Nicolas Court, Palmdale, CA 93551. For more information or for an invitation to the Grand Opening please visit LiveSkyridge.com, call 213-328-8851, or email Skyridge@CityVentures.com. Follow Skyridge on Facebook and Instagram @PalmdaleCV.

About City Ventures

City Ventures is a rapidly growing California homebuilder focused on repositioning underutilized real estate into residential housing in supply-constrained coastal urban infill areas, as well as high-demand suburban locations. It focuses on the construction of townhomes, condominiums, lofts, mixed-use, live-work, and single-family detached homes in the Southern and Northern California coastal urban infill neighborhoods. City Ventures is based in San Francisco and Irvine, California. Since 2010, City Ventures has sold over 4,000 homes and currently owns and controls over 8,000 lots in California. For more information, please visit www.cityventures.com.

