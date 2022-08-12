Taylor Hospitality Elects Michael White as General Manager for Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown

Morgantown, WV, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael White, a dedicated Assistant General Manager, has been promoted to General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn - Morgantown, by Taylor Hospitality . Taylor Hospitality manages and is part owner of the hotel since July 1, 2022.

White’s career in hotel management has spanned over the last 15 years with every step of the way being a worthwhile journey. His early years were spent at Comfort Inn by Choice Hotels in Morgantown, WV as Front Desk Manager. He continued his career in hotel management by spending four years as a Front Desk Manager, then a Staff Accountant for Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa in Farmington, PA. In 2018, Michael returned to Morgantown, dividing his time between several hotels and resorts. Past mentors and management companies have allowed him to build a successful path from day one to the present.

Michael shared, “I am honored to have been awarded the opportunity by Taylor Hospitality to undergo the General Managers position for the Garden Inn. The property is strong and resilient and I look forward to continuing to strengthen it even more and growing the asset. I look forward to leading the hotel into a successful future.”

“We are proud to promote Michael to become our General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn in Morgantown, West Virginia. Michael has an extremely bright future with Taylor Hospitality and we expect he will be an integral part of our tremendous growth in West Virginia. We are so proud of the Taylor Hospitality team at the Hilton Garden Inn and what they have accomplished in a very short time, as Michael has led the team to the highest cleanliness scores, by Hilton Quality Assurance in the property’s history.” stated Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Hospitality.

White began his duties as General Manager at the property right after it was acquired by Morgantown Hospitality. The Hilton Garden Inn, located in Suncrest Towne Centre, is a staple location for the West Virginia community. Within three miles of the Inn is West Virginia University. Dozens of sports games every year are held at Mountaineer Field and WVU Coliseum. With a full-service restaurant called the Garden Grille & Bar, Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown supplies the best option for all out-of-town teams.

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.

For more information about the Hilton Garden Inn, please visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/mgwgigi-hilton-garden-inn-morgantown/ or call 304-225-9500

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value-added services, and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

