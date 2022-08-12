The Vegan Warehouse Launch Expansion Of Their Best-Selling Handbag Styles In A Range Of New Colors For July And August

North Bergen, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2017, The Vegan Warehouse is a curated marketplace for vegan fashion and beauty products. The brand is committed to creating an easily accessible way of shopping for cruelty-free, plant-based alternatives that are high quality and affordable.

With the belief that veganism is a lifestyle that goes far beyond just diet, The Vegan Warehouse wanted to offer like-minded individuals a place where they can choose from a selection of everyday products, such as personal care, makeup, or accessories, without the worry that they have been tested on animals or contain any animal by-products.

They have now launched an expansion of their best-selling range of beautiful vegan handbags in a variety of bright and eye-catching colors for the Summer season of July and August, that are all made with materials that are 100% free of animal ingredients like animal hides and glues.

Quality Vegan Leather

With a wide variety of vegan handbags on the market, most are typically made of polyurethane (PU), Polyninyl chloride (PVC), vegetables, and other alternative materials. The Vegan Warehouse chooses to work exclusively with PU leather as it is more environmentally friendly than PVC and allows for achieving the same look and feel of an animal leather bag – without you having to sacrifice your values and morals.

By choosing vegan leather, the brand provides handbags that are 100% cruelty free, sustainable and environmentally friendly, as they reduce carbon and water consumption in production.

The Vegan Warehouse offer a range of MERSI’s luxurious, affordable, and environmentally friendly vegan leather goods, such as their stunning range of handbags, that are crafted with high-quality materials like high end PU leather, are durable and with proper care can last for many years.

Here are their best-selling vegan handbags that are now in a selection of new colors for July and August.

Ruby Crossbody

Designed by MERSI, the Ruby Crossbody offers a structured silhouette that comfortably fits all your daily essentials and is handmade from vegan leather with striking studded detailing.

You can match the Ruby Crossbody perfectly to your mood an individual style with the plentiful color options. The Ruby is available in two bold core colors of red and black, and new seasonal shades of burgundy, white, and green. It can be styled as a crossbody, alternating between two included shoulder straps, or as a chic clutch.

Demi Bucket Bag

Made from smooth vegan leather, the Demi Bucket bag showcases MERSI’s exquisite craftmanship while featuring a roomy interior and a mini pouch, so you can separate your coins, keys, and cards.

This beautiful bag comes in the two core shades of grey or black and now for the new Summer season can also be purchased in a dreamy light blue.

Alicia Crossbody

This signature style is crafted from shimmering 100% vegan leather and has a distinctive durable chain trim which creates a relaxed silhouette that offers an effortless edge for even the simplest of outfits.

Similar to the other bags offered at The Vegan Warehouse, the Alicia Crossbody has a customizable and adjustable chain strap that you can hang off your shoulder, wear as a crossbody, or detach the chain to carry as a luxurious clutch.

This bag comes in the core colors of grey and black, but a rich burgundy shade and a deep navy have now been added for Summer 2022.

