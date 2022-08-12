Video Production Company Vidico Launch Rebrand To Offer Their Customers Clarity, Precision, And An Even Higher Level Of Communication

Fitzroy VIC, Melbourne, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vidico is a video production company that produces compelling narratives for both innovative start-ups and technology enterprises worldwide by bringing clarity to complex concepts through video.

With their firm belief that video is the medium to engage audiences and inspire action, Vidico is a leading explainer video company that helps you create short online marketing videos that both explain and promote your product or service.

Their talented team of writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors all have extensive experience working on successful, well-known YouTube commercials and national TV campaigns, which has led to Vidico’s rapid growth in just six years.

“Vidico live and breathe high standards and excellency. To date, our videos and campaigns have yielded 1.4 bn+ impressions and helped our clients raise $15m+ in funding. If you live in Australia, chances are you’ve already seen one of our videos,” says Laura Chaves, Marketing Director @Vidico.

This fast progression and their unique approach to video production – by using tested models for storytelling that’s been proven across hundreds of videos – has motivated them to launch their new re-brand.

“At Vidico, we deeply care about our customers and potential clients. Doing this rebrand was a way for us to show them we understand their pain points, desired outcomes and that we’re here to serve,” said Michael Pirone, Managing Director @Vidico.

They have a whole new look, website, and logo and have refined their approach to layout and design – to give you a better experience. Not only this, but they have also expanded into projects for e-commerce, education, health, and finance companies, while also encouraging new creative thinking and placing emphasis on always improving and bettering their visual craft.

Making Complexity Disappear Through Video

Vidico believes that creating a clear visual language that combines innovation with a story unites the world in understanding.

Their team of professionals takes this ethos seriously and consistently strives to produce video excellence by teaming up with some of the most recognised illustrators in the world and using high-quality cameras with industry-leading clarity for their live-action videos.

With a community of 720+ clients, including Spotify, Uber, and Amazon, Vidico produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and television commercials with clarity, precision, and evidence that they have fully understood your product or brand.

“We take pride in understanding our clients needs and that of their end users. That’s why our videos generate results and most importantly, that’s why the world’s largest brands trust Vidico,” Laura Chaves adds.

Explainer Videos

Vidico have world-class video talent, storytelling, and technology to help you have a collaborative experience while creating a memorable and clear explainer video.

These videos are ideal for delivering key information on your company, brand, or subject area in a short, concise, and engaging video that your audience surely won’t forget.

With the strategic approach employed by the experienced team at Vidico, you can say goodbye to conventional ideas and endless revisions while instead focusing on curating expert videos that are not only creative and compelling but will also boost your brand or company’s consumer engagement.

Vidico will use the power of video to resonate with your customers on an emotional level and will manage the whole process of your explainer video, including the concept, storyboards, script, style, and production. They also have a proven record of the possibility of increasing up to 15% in conversion action rates with their content – so you can rest assured that by leveraging Vidico’s expertise, you can hit your marketing goals.

If you are looking to use animation in your explainer video, then Vidico can communicate these technical concepts with ease and employ their team of specialists to create stunning 2D animation that closes the distance between you and your audience. They also have access to smooth motion graphics that can effectively communicate your product essentials in style and keep your customers coming back.

“Our production studio is home to some of the latest cutting-edge video production technology. So, whether you’re looking for a Netflix-like end-content or 3D or 2D animations, we’ve got you covered,” says Laura Chaves.

More information

To find out more about Vidico and their re-brand, or to watch some examples of their most recent explainer videos, please visit their website at https://vidico.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/video-production-company-vidico-launch-rebrand-to-offer-their-customers-clarity-precision-and-an-even-higher-level-of-communication/