Mode Bathrooms Launches Bespoke Design and Installation Service

Water Vole Way, Doncaster, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exclusive service allowing you to create your ideal space and sanctuary

Bespoke 3D design of your bathroom tailored perfectly to you

Full end-to-end service from design consultation to fitting

A new design and installation service allowing people to create the bathroom they’ve always wanted has been introduced by online bathroom retailer Mode Bathrooms.

The service is being offered to provide a bespoke option for anyone looking to create a stylish and functional bathroom that is entirely tailored to their needs.

Mode Bathrooms has launched the free of charge design and installation service in partnership with Victoria Plum. Specialist teams from Mode Bathrooms and Victoria Plum will work with customers to help design their ideal space, taking them from the first click to the final fit.

With quality materials and fashionable, on-trends design styles, customers can choose from a product range that includes everything needed for a complete bathroom look. From baths and suites to taps and showers, the extensive product range from Mode Bathrooms means the design possibilities are endless.

The design and installation process couldn’t be simpler. To start, customers complete a questionnaire and provide measurements and photos of their bathroom along with a style and functionality wish list.

The design team will then work to create a computer-generated bathroom design, tailored to the exact needs and taste of the customer.

No matter what the size or shape of the bathroom, the design experts from Mode Bathrooms can create a unique solution that fits the space perfectly ensuring the best use of space and a smooth process from start to finish.

An online consultation with detailed 3D images lets customers see the bathroom they’ve created and make any final tweaks to get the perfect relaxing space.

A project manager will also be on hand to help coordinate installation with fully accredited fitters. The design consultation is completely free of charge and the customer only pays if they like what they see and choose to go ahead with the full service.

Will Holmes said: “We are constantly looking for new ways to deliver an exceptional experience for customers when buying a bathroom from Mode Bathrooms. Offering a design and installation service only adds to the high bar we’ve set when it comes to stylish, on-trend bathrooms.

“The service will provide customers with an end-to-end service which gives them complete design control of their bathroom to create a unique space that works for them and their family.

“We do all the hard work with hassle-free fitting and installation for a superb result. All that’s left for the customer to do is relax and enjoy their stylish new bathroom.”

Established in 2009, Mode Bathrooms prides itself on offering its customers a wide range of bathroom products that are simple yet incredibly stylish. The company is passionate about excellence in design and uses high quality materials and precision engineering to create desirable contemporary bathrooms.

To find out more about Mode Bathrooms visit www.modebathrooms.com

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/mode-bathrooms-launches-bespoke-design-and-installation-service/