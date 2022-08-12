Great Place to Work® Names the Lifetime Value Company One of the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ in 2022, Ranking #26

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo) as one of this year's Best Small Workplaces. This is LTVCo's second time being named to this prestigious list, previously known as the Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, this time coming in at 26th place. Earning a spot means that LTVCo is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Fortune Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. In that survey, 99% of LTVCo's employees said LTVCo is a great place to work. This number is 42% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are proud to not only be named to this prestigious list but also to have just earned the Great Place to Work® certification for the second year in a row," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. "Both the certification and this award are a true indicator that our employees feel supported and are passionate about the work they do. It's fantastic to see that the culture we've built continues to inspire our teams to fulfill our company mission, build great products and help consumers make better decisions."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.

"It's not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they've created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace."

In 2022, LTVCo also made the list for Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2022 and the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. Previously, LTVCo ranked 25th in the Fortune and Great Place to Work's® 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces ™, was the 2021 Best Tech Work Culture Regional Timmy Winner and ranked among highest-scoring businesses on INC. magazine's annual list of best workplaces and earned the prestigious 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

