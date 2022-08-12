Simply Better Brands Corp.’s No B.S. Skincare Brand Dives Into Emerging Technologies to Expand Its Market Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to inform that their No B.S. Skincare (“No B.S.”) brand launched an innovative marketing campaign that includes a free NFT called “Confidence Infusion.” The Confidence Infusion is a customer acquisition strategy from the forward-thinking, award-winning clean skincare brand to attract new customers by reminding them self-worth doesn’t come from a product and empower them to be their most confident selves. This NFT initiative is adding the No B.S. brand to the previously executed Web3 entry of Simply Better Brand’s PureKana brand (www.purekana.com) where PureKana brand can be metaverse-shopped in the Somnium and Crypto Voxel space.

The No B.S.’ women-led team is pleased to broaden its market share by leveraging emerging trends that drive awareness, new customer acquisition and brand loyalty with a free NFT—and unprecedented offering, all while staying true to its brand purpose of providing consumers with a skincare alternative that differentiates itself from traditional beauty brands by offering clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. Pursuing cutting edge technologies, optimizing the eCommerce experience, and expanding into brick and mortar retail are driving No B.S. to improve its sales performance.



Potential No B.S. customers are prompted to get the “Confidence Infusion” product completely free of charge. After checkout, Confidence Infusion purchasers receive an email notification with instructions to transfer the NFT to their Crypto Wallet of choice.



The NFT artwork portrays a half-full skincare bottle with the following words printed on the label: “If it comes in a bottle for $9.99, THAT is not confidence.” “At No B.S. we believe self-worth and self-confidence comes from within and a healthy, good-looking skin has a lot to do with feeling well and letting go of unnecessary BS in your life,” said No B.S. Skincare CEO, Diana Briceno. "It was important to us that the artwork we minted preserved the essence and purpose of NFTs to be the artworks of Web3 challenging our times and inspiring action. We hope this does just that—call out the traditional beauty marketing BS and position No B.S. as a lifestyle brand that invites people to take a No BS approach to life and to feel better, more confident as a result,” said No B.S. Skincare CEO, Diana Briceno.

Click here to view the Confidence Infusion product page on livenobs.com

Only 50 editions of the Confidence Infusion NFT were minted for free using the Polygon Blockchain and listed on Open Sea. For those who aren’t able to score the NFT for free, it is currently available for auction starting at 0.004 ETH until September 30, 2022 at 3pm EDT on the brand’s Open Sea account. You can access the listing on Open Sea by searching "Confidence Infusion".

According to SkyQuest Technology, the Global Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Market was valued at USD $15.70 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD $122.43 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 34.10% during the forecast period of 2022 - 2028.

The Company also announced that today it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company under the Company’s equity incentive plan. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company, or a cash payment equal to the equivalent for one common share of the Company, on vesting of such RSU over a two-year period. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to acceleration in certain events in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The RSU grants are subject to all necessary regulatory approval.

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates - and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

