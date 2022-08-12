Logiq Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company completed the spinoff of fintech & mobile solutions offering, GoLogiq, as an independent, publicly traded company

Logiq reports solid execution pursuing higher margin businesses with larger customer accounts on a consolidated and segment basis

Company focus is on direct-to-customer portal, which was launched in mid-April and is expected to produce significantly higher margins and revenues



NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ; NEO: LGIQ), a provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022, and its outlook for full-year 2022. Results consolidate GoLogiq, Inc. (OTC: GOLQ) financials, which was a Logiq majority-owned business segment until completion of the spinoff on July 27, 2022. Going forward, GoLogiq’s financials will no longer be consolidated with the Logiq’s.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues in the quarter were $4.9 million, compared with $8.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated gross margins increased 730 basis points to 36.8%, over the year-ago quarter.

GoLogiq (formerly AppLogiq) gross margins increased 1,480 basis points, to 46.5%, year over year. This increase in margin was a result of implementing a strategic shift to targeting high-margin end-customers compared to low-margin high-volume white label resellers, that began in 2020.

Logiq (formerly DataLogiq) gross margins increased 350 basis points to 31.9%, over the same quarter last year.

Consolidated net loss was $6.5 million, compared with a net loss of $5.0 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating Highlights

On July 27, the Company announced that it had completed the distribution of GoLogiq (formerly known as Lovarra) spin-off shares to Logiq shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2021, which marked the full separation of Logiq and GoLogiq into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Management Commentary

Logiq Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen, commented, “We are pleased with the successful spin-off of our GoLogiq business, through which we transformed our business into two standalone companies. We are confident that going forward this transaction will unlock both companies’ fullest value and create enhanced returns for our shareholders.

“As we noted in our first quarter report, our quarterly revenue remains inconsistent, as was reflected in the second quarter. However, our commitment to executing on our strategy to pursue a higher margin business was reflected in our robust gross margin results.” Mr. Suen added, “Importantly, Logiq is in a transition period in which we are shifting our resources to securing larger corporate customers, in part to capitalize on our Battle Bridge acquisition earlier this year, whose consolidation has synergistically produced a company with a broader range of services and greater depth of expertise – which we believe will enable us to bid on and win far bigger customer accounts. While those sales cycles are longer, I strongly believe that this strategy is gaining solid traction and we fully expect to report strong progress in the months ahead.”

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues in the quarter were $4.9 million, down 40.4% compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period. The Company’s (GoLogiq) CreateApp platform contributed $1.6 million or 32.6% of second quarter consolidated revenue, down 42.6% from $2.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The revenue decrease resulted from a strategic shift to pursue a higher gross margin business, which resulted in attrition of lower margin business and an increase of direct sales/marketing expenses. Logiq’s DataLogiq platform revenues contributed $3.3 million or 67.4% of second quarter consolidated revenue, down 39.3% from $5.5 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to Medicare enrollment and a newly implemented focus on a direct-to-customer (D2C) portal. The D2C portal reduces the Company’s dependence on third-party aggregators and enables it to go directly to end-consumers via consumer facing portals, such as an Angie’s List or Porch.com, generating considerably higher gross profit margins that can, when scaled, track upwards to 50-60%.

Consolidated gross profit decreased 25.7% to $1.8 million on a 36.8% gross margin in Q2 2022 compared with $2.4 million, or 29.5%, respectively in the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 5.7% to $8.3 million in Q2 2022 from $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative and sales and marketing expense.

The Q2 2022 net loss was $6.5 million, up from a net loss of $5.0 million in the year-ago quarter. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $0.4 million vs. $1.6 million on December 31, 2021.

Reiterating 2022 Guidance

The Company reiterates its annualized revenue projections for fiscal 2022 to end the year in the range of a $40 million to $50 million run rate, reaching a breakeven EBITDA run rate by the end of 2022 and attaining profitability in early 2023. This forecast is based on the Company’s potential deal pipeline, which originally included M&A and potential partnerships and client relationships. The Company is not currently calculating any further M&A for the year, although management is still comfortable with the aforementioned range of revenues. However, no assurances can be provided that Logiq will enter into any strategic transactions with companies in the pipeline, or that the results of any such transactions will allow the Company to reach this goal.

Conference Call

Logiq management will host a conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time).

To access via webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1564186&tp_key=3f6b33c8b2

To access by phone:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218 International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225

Please dial into the conference 15 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Replay

A replay of the call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Friday, August 26, 2022, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Logiq website at www.logiq.com/ir

Toll-free replay number:1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 4016120

(Financial tables follow)

LOGIQ INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 12,770,005 14,797,196 Property and equipment, net 128,560 153,973 Goodwill 5,577,926 5,577,926 Total non-current assets 18,476,491 20,529,095 Current assets Amount due from associate - 7,208,700 Accounts receivable 2,309,247 3,966,086 Right to use assets - operating lease 104,542 91,571 Prepayment, deposit and other receivables 650,750 804,011 Financial assets held for resale - 681 Restricted cash 20,004 22,513 Cash and cash equivalents 396,385 1,563,752 Total current assets 3,480,928 13,657,314 Total assets $ 21,957,419 $ 34,186,409 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 1,854,497 2,293,858 Accruals and other payables 1,807,996 1,804,131 Deferred revenue 705 10,500 Lease liability - operating lease 104,542 91,571 Deposits received for share to be issued 88,932 401,028 Total current liabilities 3,856,672 4,601,088 Non-Current Liabilities Other loan 10,000 10,000 Total non-current liabilities 10,000 10,000 Total liabilities $ 3,866,672 $ 4,611,088 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 33,401,334 and 26,350,756 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3,340 2,635 Additional paid-in capital 85,768,372 82,473,004 Capital reserves 25,010,514 29,349,795 Accumulated deficit brought forward (92,691,478 ) (82,250,113 ) Total stockholder's equity 18,090,748 29,575,321 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,957,420 $ 34,186,409





LOGIQ INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations