SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 12 August 2022 at 4:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

__________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18376/9/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6,423 Unit price: 45.1043 EUR

(2): Volume: 6,423 Unit price: 45.1381 EUR

(3): Volume: 154 Unit price: 45.17 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 13,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.12178 EUR

____________________________________________



SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030