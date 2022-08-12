Investor Summit Group’s Q3 Investor Conference Goes Virtual Next Week

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Investor Summit Group (ISG), widely recognized for its reputation as the organizer of North America’s largest and most reputable independent investor conferences, will be hosting the upcoming Q3 Investor Summit in an easy-to-use and attendee-friendly virtual format on August 16-17, 2022.



The Investor Summit event series specializes in connecting leading small and micro companies with qualified investors who have the intent to buy stock in the open market. The Q3 Investor Conference offers companies the opportunity to engage in pivotal conversations with high-quality, long-term equity investors, and industry colleagues.

Presenting companies are from various industry verticals, including financial services, fintech, crypto, energy, healthcare, new-age materials, and technology, providing a wide array of selection for sector-agnostic and specialist investors.

Conference attendees of the Investor Summit event series include large marquee institutional investors, such as Alliance Bernstein Asset Management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Asset Management, leading family offices, and private wealth and money managers.

The Q3 event will play host to several small-cap and micro-cap companies at the cutting-edge of the latest innovation trends, providing a unique platform to showcase their products and services directly to leading investors with a financial appetite. To facilitate networking and transactions at the Summit, presenting companies and qualified investors will have the opportunity to schedule closed-door meetings and interact via webcasts. They can also benefit from concierge meeting schedules, freedom to engage with any of 600 expected participants, and personalized tech training sessions.

“We are living in unprecedented economic times. With inflation raging, rates being hiked, and financial markets seeing a sharp downturn, there is growing interest among investors to identify undervalued small and micro-cap companies,” said ISG Founder Fred Rockwell. “ISG’s upcoming summit is the perfect platform for young companies offering exceptional value and seasoned investors searching for high-yield plays.”

ISG’s quarterly investment summits bring together carefully curated companies, well-established management teams, and qualified investors to further industry networks, explore potential synergies, and forge lasting relationships.

To register, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/conferences

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks that focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation, and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com

