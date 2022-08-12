Mexico City, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEROMEXICO INCREASES FLIGHTS FROM MADRID TO GUADALAJARA AND MONTERREY FOR THE UPCOMING WINTER SEASON

The company will increase from three to five weekly frequencies to Guadalajara and Monterrey from Madrid.

The airline will offer more than 62 thousand seats on these routes through more than 240 flights.

From December 2021 to date, the airline has transported more than 290 thousand passengers between Spain and Mexico.

Mexico City, August 12, 2022.- Aeromexico will increase frequencies on the Madrid – Monterrey, and Madrid - Guadalajara routes during the high winter season. Weekly flights on both routes will increase from three to five and will be effective from December 12, 2022, to January 15, 2023. Ticket sales for these additional flights will begin this weekend.

Thus, during the winter the routes will operate on the days:

Madrid - Guadalajara: Monday*, Tuesday*, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Madrid - Monterrey: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday*, Saturday and Sunday*.

* New frequencies

With the new frequencies, Aeromexico's offer to connect Spain with Mexico during the winter season will be more than 62 thousand seats through more than 240 flights operating to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. This represents a 45% increase in supply to meet the demand of its customers who wish to connect with Mexico during the upcoming high season.

The routes to Guadalajara and Monterrey were inaugurated in December 2021 and were added to the existing offer to Mexico City. Since then, Aeromexico has transported more than 290 thousand passengers between the Spanish capital and the Mexican Republic, through more than 2,600 takeoffs and landings.

This represents a distance of almost 12 million kilometers between the two countries, equivalent to 300 round-the-world trips, using their Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the most modern, efficient and environmentally friendly.

Pasquale Speranza, Regional Sales Director Europe and Asia, stated: "This increase in frequencies, in a season as important as winter, represents greater flight alternatives for our passengers," and added, "we are proud to be able to offer the highest number of frequencies between Spain and Mexico, with 24 direct flights per week, positioning us as the airline with the most travel options between Europe and Mexico, with 47 weekly flights”.

Aeromexico reiterates its commitment to its customers to continue maintaining the finest connectivity network to the best destinations in Mexico and the world, offering the highest quality services for their travel experience.

The airline is grateful to Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMA), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), as well as the authorities of Nuevo Leon, Jalisco and Spain, for their support in making possible the temporary increase in Aeromexico's operations to and from Madrid.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 21st anniversary, and serves 170 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

