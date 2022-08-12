United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N. Y., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that sales for the first half of 2022 increased over the same period last year, but that net earnings decreased due to higher costs and other market factors. Sales for the six-month period ended June 30th increased from $7,088,846 in 2021 to $7,518,535 this year, and net income decreased from $2,525,726 ($0.55 per share) to $1,544,789 ($0.34 per share). Second quarter sales decreased slightly from $3,657,978 to $3,626,177, with net income decreasing from $1,344,524 ($0.29 per share) to $633,324 ($0.14 per share).

Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, “We were pleased that sales for the first half of 2022 increased by 6% compared with the first half of 2021, but our net income on those sales was significantly impacted by higher raw material and shipping costs, as well as by a significant decrease in the value of our marketable securities due to the continuing decline in the stock market. The price increases we implemented in April will partially offset some of the raw material and other cost increases we have experienced this year, and we anticipate that the value of our marketable securities will gradually increase as the stock market improves. We were happy to see that sales of our pharmaceutical products increased by 8% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter last year, and that sales of our non-pharmaceutical medical products increased by 55%, which was partially attributable to a significant increase in sales of one of our medical products to a customer in China. We will continue to work closely with our marketing partners, as well as our direct medical customers, to further increase sales and to maximize profits.”

NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Results for the

Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and 2021*

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 3,626,177 $ 3,657,978 $ 7,518,535 $ 7,088,846 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,693,753 1,499,390 3,403,870 2,860,403 Operating expenses 620,229 513,012 1,166,978 970,139 Research and development expense 112,266 130,025 243,932 218,311 Total costs and expenses 2,426,248 2,142,427 4,814,780 4,048,853 Income from operations 1,199,929 1,515,551 2,703,755 3,039,993 Other (expense) income: Investment income 58,860 45,640 99,410 85,400 Net (loss) gain on marketable securities (460,278 ) 137,574 (853,938 ) 65,527 Total other (expense) income (401,418 ) 183,214 (754,528 ) 150,927 Income before provision for income taxes 798,511 1,698,765 1,949,227 3,190,920 Provision for income taxes 165,187 354,241 404,438 665,194 Net income $ 633,324 $ 1,344,524 $ 1,544,789 $ 2,525,726 Earnings per common share

(basic and diluted) $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares

(basic and diluted) 4,594,319 4,594,319

4,594,319 4,594,319

`