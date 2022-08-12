Graphex Group Limited Announces Uplist to NYSE American Exchange

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphex Group Limited (“Graphex”) (OTCQX: GRFXY | HKSE: 6128), a global leader in commercial deep processing of graphite, announces today that, subject to meeting all requirements (including the price requirement) at the time of listing, the Company’s application to list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each ADS representing 20 ordinary shares, par value HK$0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) on the NYSE American Exchange in conjunction with its proposed public offering of its ADSs has been approved, effective August 11, 2022 subject to notice of issuance. The ticker for the Company’s ADSs will change to “GRFX”, at the opening of trading on August 17, 2022. The CUSIP number for the ADSs will not change.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of any entity. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About Graphex Group:

Graphex Group Limited is a Cayman Island company with principal and administrative offices in Hong Kong and subsidiary office in Royal Oak, MI. Graphex is a global leader in the industry, proficient in commercial deep processing of graphite, and is currently producing over 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually. Graphex possesses patents and utility models covering various technological, design, and processing applications in addition to trade secrets and technological expertise.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plans,' 'projects,' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

Information from third sources identified in this release are based on published reports for such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company, including but not limited to its American Depositary Shares.

Information made available on the Company’s website is not a part of any disclosure made or to be made by the Company with respect to any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and are not part of any filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

FischTank PR

graphex@fischtankpr.com