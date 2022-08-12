Surgical Sutures Market Size to Worth Around USD 7.2 Bn by 2030

Los Angeles, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical suture market size was estimated at USD 4.74 billion in 2022. The rapidly increasing number of surgical procedures that are carried out all over the world has boosted the market for surgical sutures to a great extent. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities which are provided by the government of various countries has also encouraged the surgical sutures market tremendously. Various new products that are available in the market for facilitating wound healing process has boosted the economy for surgical sutures to a great extent.



Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2017

The key market players are constantly striving to introduce new products into the market for attracting the potential consumers which will help to boost the market for surgical sutures during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

By type, the absorbable segment generated revenue share of 55.5% in 2021.

By filament, the multifilament segment accounted market share of around 54% in 2021.

By application, the others segment gartered 36% market share in 2021.

The North America region exhibited 42% market share in 2021.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type , multifilament type of suturing material has emerged as the largest market under this category and due to the huge demand experienced from the healthcare sector.

, multifilament type of suturing material has emerged as the largest market under this category and due to the huge demand experienced from the healthcare sector. On the basis of product , suturing threads has emerged as a major segment owing to the rapid use in the surgical procedures for the closure of wounds.

, suturing threads has emerged as a major segment owing to the rapid use in the surgical procedures for the closure of wounds. On the basis of end user , the segment of hospital has emerged as the largest market which has resulted from the huge number of patients which undergo surgical procedures in this sector. In the event of a road traffic accident the patient is referred to a hospital rather than a clinic which increases the demand and usage of surgical sutures. The availability of various services under a single roof also facilitates the growth of this segment.

, the segment of hospital has emerged as the largest market which has resulted from the huge number of patients which undergo surgical procedures in this sector. In the event of a road traffic accident the patient is referred to a hospital rather than a clinic which increases the demand and usage of surgical sutures. The availability of various services under a single roof also facilitates the growth of this segment. On the basis of application , the segment of cardiovascular surgery is has shown a tremendous growth due to the huge number of patients suffering with cardiovascular disorders all over the world. The increasing number of chronic ailments related to the cardiovascular system has boosted the number of surgeries carried out. I sentence offer you geriatric population all over the world has also increased the number of cardiovascular disorders among the people which leads to surgical procedures.

, the segment of cardiovascular surgery is has shown a tremendous growth due to the huge number of patients suffering with cardiovascular disorders all over the world. The increasing number of chronic ailments related to the cardiovascular system has boosted the number of surgeries carried out. I sentence offer you geriatric population all over the world has also increased the number of cardiovascular disorders among the people which leads to surgical procedures. On the basis of geography, the region of North America has emerged as the largest market for the surgical sutures due to the huge number of surgical procedures that are carried out in this region with the availability of advanced healthcare facilities provided by the government.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2017

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.74 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 7.2 Billion CAGR 5.36% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Internacional Farmacéutica S.A. de C.V.(Mexico), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Deme TECH Corporation (US), Surgical Specialties Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Regional snapshots

The geographical sector of North America has emerged as the largest market for surgical sutures which has resulted from the huge number of surgical procedures that are carried out in this region. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities which are supplied by the government in the form of reimbursement services provided by the insurance companies has helped people to opt for advanced surgical suturing procedures and equipments. Huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population has also boosted the number of surgical procedures that are carried out in this region.

The health care facilities which are provided by the European nations to their citizens has also boosted the demand for advanced technologies and equipments in the surgical suture market. The demand for faster wound healing has also boosted the market in this region. The developing nations which belong to the Asia Pacific region have also shown a considerable contribution to the growth of the surgical suture market.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The advanced surgical suture options which are introduced into the market by the key market players has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the surgical suture market. The availability of various surgical suturing materials which facilitate healing with minimal chances of sepsis has boosted the market of surgical sutures to a great extent. Increasing research and development programs carried out by the key market players to introduce modern surgical options has driven the market to great heights.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the available suturing options in the market has hampered the growth of the market to a great extent. Variable policies offered by the insurance companies regarding the suturing materials has proved to be a restraining factor for the market. A major obstacle that has hindered the growth of the market is the total cost of surgical treatment which increases tremendously with the use of advanced equipment and materials. Availability of multiple wound healing options in the market has restrained the growth of surgical sutures which might hamper the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

The emerging underdeveloped countries have proved to be a major opportunity for the surgical sutures market as the advanced facilities which have been recently provided to the people is encouraging them to opt for such technologies. The increasing number of surgical procedures that are carried out in these countries is providing great opportunity to the key market players. The backup and support provided by the government in the form of reimbursement facilities has boosted the economy for surgical suture market. The huge investment made by the key market players with a view to launch advanced facilities and suturing materials into the market has emerged as a major opportunity.

Related Reports

Surgical Retractor Market Research Report 2022 to 2030

Research Report 2022 to 2030 Surgical Robotics Market Research Report 2022 to 2030

Research Report 2022 to 2030 Surgical Equipment Market Research Report 2022 to 2030





Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Challenges

The high cost of advanced surgical suturing materials makes it impossible for the common man to opt for such technologies which in turn challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. The existence of alternative surgical care management options in the market has challenged the growth of surgical sutures considerably. The increasing risk of sepsis with the use of surgical sutures has hindered the growth of the market to a great extent. The presence of topical adhesives which are applied on the skin to facilitate faster healing has hindered the market growth of surgical sutures.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Automated Suturing Devices Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Sutures Natural Sutures Synthetic Sutures Vicryl Sutures Monocryl Sutures Polydioxanone Sutures Polyglycolic Sutures Others Nylon Sutures Prolene Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures Others Absorbable Sutures Nonabsorbable Sutures







By Type

Monofilaments

Multifilament

By Raw Material

Polyglycolic Acid Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Polyglactin Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Catgut Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Poliglecaprone Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Polydioxanone Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Polypropylene Non-Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Nylon (Poylamide) Non-Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Polyester Non-Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Non-Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Silk Non-Absorbable Surgical Sutures

Stainless Steel Non-Absorbable Surgical Sutures

By Application

Cardiovascular surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Gynecological surgery

Opthalmic surgery

Cosmetic and plastic surgery

General surgery

Others





By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Emergency Medical Services

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2017

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R