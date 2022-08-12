Infrastructure as Code Market worth $2.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 from USD 0.8 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. In most cases, adopting infrastructure as code will be a part of a broader organizational transformation to the cloud and devops techniques. Embracing infrastructure as code is essential for updating business strategy to developing and maintaining software.

As per verticals, the healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Infrastructure as Code Market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT and ITeS, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, transportation and logistics, and other verticals, such as travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and education. As per verticals, the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare and life sciences, as an industry, is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute significantly to the globally integrated cloud management platform market. The healthcare industry mainly deals with an enormous amount of personal data daily. The implementation of IT infrastructure in the healthcare vertical helps manage information in computerized systems. These systems need to be robust as their failure can lead to loss of patient information or worse. Value-based care, healthcare consumerism, the Triple Aim, and socioeconomic and other external influences on patients are some of the forces driving healthcare provider organizations to reassess their legacy enterprise architecture and consider moving to a multi-cloud environment and automated infrastructure.

Cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per deployment mode, cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the Infrastructure as Code Market during the forecast period. The Infrastructure as Code Market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Through a global network of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, a service provider offers enterprises cloud IaC services in the form of virtual and augmented servers, storage, communications, and managed application services. When opposed to a single hosting, one of the main benefits of a cloud IaC service is that the infrastructure can be installed more effectively and affordably. Key Players

Some of the major Infrastructure as Code Market vendors are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Hashicorp Terraform (US), Google (US), Alibaba Group (China), Dell (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), ServiceNow (US), Broadcom (US), Pulumi (US), Puppet (US), Progress Software (US), NetApp (UK), Northern.tech (US), Canonical (UK), Alpacked (Ukraine), Jenkins (US), Gitlab (US), Github (US), Crossplane (US), and Docker (US).

