The Adventure Continues!: The Next Story in the Captain Noah’s Zoo book series, CAPTAIN NOAH’S ZOO: SPACE MEERKATS Brings Smiles and Laughter to Children 0 to 12

Charleston, SC, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing some NEW Zoo Island friends . . . Monty, Clarence, and Chloe! And guess what? They used to be astronauts!! They were sent on all kinds of missions in outer space, but in Captain Noah’s Zoo: Space Meerkats they take young children and their families along with them on their very first mission! So suit up, strap in, and get ready to launch into all of their fun adventures!

Packed with vivid, colorful imagery, Captain Noah’s Zoo: Space Meerkats is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Michael Price, please visit his social media platform.

About the Author:

Construction worker Michael Price is a child at heart. Writing and publishing children’s books is one of the most fun and fulfilling accomplishments of his life. Entertaining children and their loved ones and making them smile brings him priceless joy. Michael is also the author of Captain Noah’s Zoo.

