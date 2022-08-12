YouHodler Releases Multi HODL 3.0: Faster Trading Engine with Lower Fees

Lausanne, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe financial intermediary and FinTech platform YouHodler announced an update to its popular Multi HODL feature today. “Multi HODL 3.0” as the team is calling it, includes a modified trading engine bringing faster rates, improved execution speed, and lower fees.







Multi HODL is a unique trading tool based on a crypto lending principle. In the feature, clients take loans to either buy or sell more crypto, effectively helping them long or short the market. Using these loans, traders can multiply their crypto up to 50 times depending on the outcome of the deal.

Now, YouHodler developers created a new trading engine for Multi HODL, modifying it to increase rate flows by up to 20 times. YouHodler Editor-in-Chief Anthony Cerullo stated that “With our new Multi HODL trading engine, we are happy to announce execution speed is much faster than before. We know some traders mentioned freezing issues when opening or closing a Multi HODL deal. Now, those problems are completely gone.”

YouHodler also mentioned it decreased Multi HODL trading fees, claiming they are now lower than fees on major exchanges.

Multi HODL 3.0 is available today on the YouHodler mobile app ( iOS and Android ) and the web platform ( https://www.youhodler.com/ ).



