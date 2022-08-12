iLending Announces Winner of Wheels in Motion Sweepstakes

Englewood, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, CO, August 12, 2022 – iLending, a national leader in car refinancing, is pleased to announce that the drawing of its Wheels in Motion Sweepstakes was recently held. Contest winner Jamie Justice of Johnson City, TN, had a choice between a new car valued at $55,000, to build the car of her choice, or receive the cash equivalent. Ms. Justice chose the cash option and received the official check on August 5th in Asheville, NC. The iLending Team Member Creed says, “we are more than a refinance company, we change lives one client at a time,” and in this case, we did change a life.

Our winner is a single mother of three children and drives twice a day between Johnson City, TN and Asheville, NC for her work as an assistant daycare manager. The car she refinanced with iLending had almost 150,000 miles from all the driving related to her job as well as her need to work with DoorDash on weekends to pay bills.

“This is so overwhelming. It’s like an answered prayer.” Ms. Justice stated. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much. I was able to pay off my current car loan, pay off three bills, stop doing door dash on the side, and I will be buying a second vehicle with the remaining winnings – to say this has changed my life is an understatement.”

Ms. Justice was taking a course with a local financial counseling organization called OnTrack WNC and in that course she was encouraged to look into refinancing her vehicle since her interest rate was very high. She was delaying that process because she had never refinanced anything in her life. In early March, iLending sent her a letter outlining the car refinance process and let her know that she could save more than $100 a month. She called iLending based on that letter and she described the refinance process as “much easier than she expected, Mr. Rick was so amazing and awesome with answering my questions, it was quick and easy.”

“We are absolutely thrilled for Ms. Justice. It is so rewarding to be able to give back, to meet her family and hear her story firsthand,” said iLending’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Holgate. “It makes our hearts warm to see her win this.”

Holgate added “iLending helps clients to save money and reduce financial anxiety every day. As we continue to grow, we seek to help more consumers improve their financial freedom – the car giveaway is another symbol of our helping people move closer to financial freedom.”

“Back in February, our company started the Wheels in Motion program. This was the first time we had done this,” said Renee Brown, Chief Marketing Officer at iLending. “We were very happy to inform Jamie that she was the winner, she and her beautiful family are the perfect winners.”

Ms. Justice initially contacted iLending to refinance her car in March 2022. Rick Grebe, iLending Loan Consultant, was able to help reduce her interest rate by 13%, saving her $117 per month. Her Titles Specialist, Dawn Malaj, facilitated Ms. Justice’s deal by processing her vehicle title and documents.

This announcement comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

125,377 families helped since 2015

$195.4M total annual savings

$2.95B in car refinances

Launching a brand refresh and new Logo designed to better highlight their mission of paying goodness forward by empowering consumers

During the Wheels in Motion Sweepstakes, customers who successfully applied for and funded a new loan through iLending automatically received an entry into the giveaway. Sweepstakes eligibility was also available to U.S. residents who mailed in entries without purchase. The promotion ran from February 2, through June 30 of this year. Click here to view the presentation.

###

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $145 per month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com

Attachment