Proactive news headlines including Logiq, Voyager Digital, Aurelius Minerals, Nevada Silver, Infinity Stone

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Logiq ends 2Q with solid execution in pursuing higher margin businesses with larger customer accounts click here
- Mark Cuban is being sued for promoting Voyager Digital… Will the charges stick? click here
- Aurelius Minerals uncovers high-grade gold samples at its Aureus East project; to raise up to C$1.25M in private placement financing click here
- Nevada Silver updates investors on Emily manganese project financing click here
- Infinity Stone updates soil sampling at Zen-Whoberi and announces appointment of Case Lewis to board click here
- Big pharma loses US$39bn of market cap over Zantac cancer claims click here
- Sidus Space sees 2Q revenue soar 695% on strong track record and more deal flows click here
- New European gas pipeline could be operational within 8-9 months click here
- Maverix Metals says operating and financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2022, show steady progress click here
- Predictive Oncology ends 2Q 2022 with strong balance sheet, solid cash position click here
- East Side Games posts financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2022, showing solid growth click here
- Electra Battery Materials files second quarter financial results, provides update on commissioning of its cobalt refinery click here
- Silvercorp Metals posts first quarter financial and operating results showing an increase in revenue as mined ore tonnes and rolled rose significantly click here
- Bridgeline Digital announces strong growth in revenue and gross profit for its 3Q click here
- Doré Copper Mining announces second set of results from 2022 drilling program at its flagship Corner Bay property click here
- Tech unicorn Calm sacks one-fifth of staff a month after last financing round click here
- Illumina swings to loss and cuts growth guidance click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.