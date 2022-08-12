PremiStar Acquires Mechanical Service, Inc. in Iowa City

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PremiStar, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services has acquired Mechanical Service, Inc. (MSI), a leading commercial HVAC contractor in Iowa City, IA. With this acquisition, PremiStar expands its service offerings and footprint in Iowa, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, retail, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.

MSI has been providing sales, service and repair of HVAC systems, plumbing, and piping to local businesses since 2008. "Joining the PremiStar family of companies will provide us with the resources, expertise, and investment needed to grow our business," says Randy Staab, President of MSI, who will continue to lead the business. "Our employees are excited about the opportunities this will enable for advancing their careers and expanding the services we provide to customers."

"Randy Staab and his team have a stellar reputation and are relentless about anticipating and meeting the needs of their customers," says Joe Kirmser, CEO of PremiStar. "We are proud to welcome the MSI team of all-stars to our family of companies and look forward to working together to build an even brighter future for employees and customers."

Mechanical Service, Inc. is the 20th acquisition for PremiStar since 2019. PremiStar serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services and solutions. PremiStar is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. PremiStar, formerly Reedy Industries, was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago.

