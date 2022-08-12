One World Universe Inc. and Subsidiary Spike Media Announce That August Suspect is Meeting with an Agent

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce that our subsidiary Spike Media has connected August Suspect with an agent.



August Suspect’s album release, gaining 200+ new additional subscribers/followers across multiple social and streaming platform, has garnered over 26,000+ views and growing daily! His OWUV Teaser video has gained One World Universe Inc exposure to over 25,000+ viewers in the last month. His worldwide promotion and social marketing technique is unparalleled to any emerging artist bringing new opportunities from around the globe.

“While August Suspect continues to have phenomenal success on his own, bringing his music under the OWUV umbrella with Spike Media and an agent will garner further exposure for this up-and-coming artist,” stated Jerry C. Craig, President of One World Universe.

August Suspect fits the overarching mindset that One World Universe Inc. sets to establish in all its business dealings: transparency. When interviewed, August Suspect stated, “I will never claim to be a perfect individual; I am only human. I seek to share raw and genuine moments with my audiences, nothing more, nothing less.” This stood out to One World Universe Inc. because it exemplifies 100% honesty to its viewers, followers and investors. That is what we strive to show in all our business ventures.

The album is available for $9.99 on iTunes, with a discounted price if purchased and downloaded directly from August Suspect’s Website: www.suspectaugust.com

Links to August Suspect Content:

https://www.suspectaugust.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SuspectAugust

https://twitter.com/suspectaugust

Thanks for being loyal shareholders! For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com .

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results,and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office