DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 8 to August 12, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentify code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2022FR00104512033117417,3931XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2022FR00104512032858317,3844CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2022FR0010451203182317,3625TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/08/2022FR0010451203445517,3727AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/08/2022FR00104512039 32517,4156XPAR
   TOTAL75 360 17,3906 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

