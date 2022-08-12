TridentCare Appoints Industry Veteran Daniel C. 'Dan' Buning as Chief Executive Officer

SPARKS, Md., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, a national leader of portable diagnostic services, announced the appointment of Daniel C. "Dan" Buning as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Buning has had a distinguished career both in the military and private industry where he has focused on business growth, operational excellence, and people development. Buning brings over 20 years of operational experience in the health services industry, including more than eight years as Chief Operations Officer for leading health companies, including AccentCare and Centria Healthcare, among others.

"We're very excited for Dan to join the TridentCare family. He brings a wealth of healthcare experience to TridentCare that will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow our business," says TridentCare COO, Jeff Hooper. "With Dan's operational know-how, TridentCare will remain well positioned for sustainable growth and, more importantly, to provide the highest quality care to our patients and customers."

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead TridentCare in this next chapter of growth in an ever-evolving U.S. healthcare delivery and reimbursement environment," says incoming CEO, Buning. "I absolutely love our motto of We Go Where You Are - it's this spirit of service and innovation that drew me to TridentCare. I look forward to working with the well-established leadership team to partner with payers, health systems, and other providers to deliver essential diagnostic services for our shared patients."

Buning will succeed David Velez, who will become a member of the Board of Directors and remain a hands-on advocate and voice for TridentCare. Velez's leadership has been instrumental during his 13 years with TridentCare, particularly over the past two and a half years with the many industry challenges brought on as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next 60 days, Buning and Velez will push forward with the balance of year initiatives while completing a seamless transition into their respective roles as CEO and TridentCare Board Members.

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the Country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, oxygen, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

