Chesapeake-area service members received the gift of reliable transportation

Lewisville, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is committed to its purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®. Yesterday, Caliber teammates and representatives from USAA and National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® brought this purpose to life in Chesapeake, Virginia, gifting vehicles to 10 active-duty service members.

"Gifting vehicles to the men and women who give so much of themselves daily for our country is an honor. It is just one of the ways that Caliber lives by our purpose, Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "We are incredibly proud of our Caliber teammates whose technical expertise makes these giftings possible. They are passionate about serving their community and making a difference in the lives of others."

This gifting marks 25 of 46 vehicles that Caliber teammates are restoring to like-new condition throughout 2022, and more than 500 vehicles restored and gifted since 2012. The vehicles will benefit active-duty service members and military veterans in need of reliable transportation across the country. USAA, in partnership with NABC Recycled Rides®, provides the vehicles to Caliber, then Caliber's skilled auto body repair technicians volunteer their time and expertise to restore them.

Typically, nonprofits nominate recipients. In this case, all ten were nominated by Armed Services YMCA. The gift of reliable transportation helps recipients better manage daily activities, such as commuting to work, medical appointments, school and more.

"We take Caliber's purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® very seriously and embody it every day," said Executive Vice President of Operations, Northeast, Paul Krauss. "Seeing the cars lined up for this gifting made me proud of my fellow teammates and the support given to our military community."

Caliber previously gifted vehicles in San Antonio and Nashville and will present the remaining cars to recipients in California, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. This program is a part of Caliber's Restoring You™ community platform, which serves teammates, customers and communities alike. Visit the Caliber website to learn more about Restoring You™ and its history of NABC Recycled Rides® giftings.

