Nocopi Q2 Revenue Improves Modestly to $514,300 on Stronger License and Royalty Income

| Source: Nocopi Technologies, Inc. Nocopi Technologies, Inc.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 ’22). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

Q2’22 Results
Q2’22 revenue increased to $514,300 as compared to Q2’21 revenue of $513,900, principally reflecting an increase in license and royalty revenue offset by a decrease in specialty ink purchases by Asia-based printers. Demand for Nocopi’s specialty ink offerings continues to be impacted by global supply chain challenges, including significant increases in international shipping costs, congestion at Chinese ports, as well as pandemic-related lockdowns in Asia that have substantially curtailed printing activities for products using the Company’s inks in the past year.

Q2’22 revenue from licenses and royalties grew 17% to $169,800 compared to $144,900 in Q2’21 and rose 24% sequentially over Q1’22, reflecting the measured restart of consumer spending in North America which has had seen both acceleration and modest pauses in the last two years as a result of COVID-19 and major geo-political factors.

Q2’22 revenue from ink sales declined 7% to $344,500 compared to the year-ago period but grew 70% sequentially as supply chains have slowly begun to normalize. Specialty ink sales are a precursor to future license and royalty revenue from customers who incorporate Nocopi ink technologies in their retail-oriented products such as children’s activity books.

Gross profit increased to $313,100 in Q2’22 from $280,100 in Q2’21, reflecting an increase in license and royalty income. Q2’22 gross margin increased to 61% from 55% in Q2’21, principally due to a greater contribution from higher margin license and royalty revenue in the period.

Q2’22 operating expenses increased to $615,900 from $237,700 in Q2’21, principally reflecting approximately $370,000 in legal and shareholder meeting expenses in the current period. Legal expenses incurred over the nine months ended June 30, 2022 are not expected to recur to that extent and should retrace back to the annual pace incurred in years prior to 2021. In addition, expenses to prepare for and host annual stockholder meetings going forward should be meaningfully lower than that incurred in advance of the stockholder meeting in 2022.

Reflecting these factors, Nocopi reported a net loss of $297,000, or $0.00 per share, in Q2’22, compared to net income $42,500, or $0.00 per share, in Q2’21.

Nocopi reported net cash used in operations of $253,300 for the six month period ending June 30, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operations of $574,400 for the six month period ending June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase in legal and shareholder meeting expenses in the first six months of 2022. Cash collections from routine operations remained strong during Q2’22 though working capital declined by approximately $250,000 compared to Q2’21 primarily due to legal and shareholder meeting expenses.

Cash at quarter end decreased to $1.6M in Q2’22, compared to $1.9M in Q2’21 and $1.8M at year-end 2021.

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “We are pleased with the improving pace of customer purchases, activity and inquires that we are starting to see from Asia-based printers who have been wrestling with global supply chain costs and challenges. We expect a gradual normalization of business conditions for our customers in the second half of 2022 and believe Nocopi is well positioned to benefit from expected ramping demand. We believe our core business is regaining momentum and should also benefit as our licensee customer plans for geographic expansion come to fruition in the coming quarters.”

“We are also excited by the opportunities that Nocopi can pursue upon the closing of the private placement funding we announced last week. We expect our enhanced capital base, which will total over $5M in net cash, will support a range of business development and other initiatives to drive our next leg of growth. The funding also demonstrates important support from strategic investors who are committed to supporting our long-term success.”

“The path of growth in the next few months may be uneven as consumer discretionary spending is tempered by inflation, though we eagerly await the start of the holiday season this fall which typically delivers stronger consumer sales than the first half of the calendar year.”

“Nocopi has persevered through the unique challenges of the last two years, and we are now well positioned to build our business both organically and via complementary tuck-in acquisitions. We will continue to leverage our unique ink technologies and industry expertise to expand our product portfolio, to build additional marquee customer relationships around the globe and to enter complementary new markets. Our strategic plan remains focused on growth, financial discipline, cash generation, and the prudent allocation of our capital to achieve the greatest long-term value for our stockholders.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Twitter – Investors: @NNUP_IR

Investor & Media Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800 or nnup@catalyst-ir.com

 
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months ended
June 30		  Six Months ended
June 30		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
             
Revenues            
Licenses, royalties and fees $169,800  $144,900  $307,100  $330,400 
Product and other sales  344,500   369,000   546,600   794,900 
 Total revenues  514,300   513,900   853,700   1,125,300 
                 
Cost of revenues                
Licenses, royalties and fees  46,400   49,500   85,900   96,600 
Product and other sales  154,800   184,300   281,500   357,500 
 Total cost of revenues  201,200   233,800   367,400   454,100 
Gross profit  313,100   280,100   486,300   671,200 
                 
Operating expenses                
Research and development  32,500   45,800   72,000   90,300 
Sales and marketing  76,700   74,200   141,500   157,400 
General and administrative  506,700   117,700   784,400   263,200 
 Total operating expenses  615,900   237,700   997,900   510,900 
Net income (loss) from operations  (302,800)  42,400   (511,600)  160,300 
                 
Other income (expenses)                
Interest income  6,100   5,300   11,900   10,100 
Interest expense and bank charges  (300)  (600)  (700)  (1,200)
 Total other income (expenses)  5,800   4,700   11,200   8,900 
Net income (loss) before income taxes  (297,000)  47,100   (500,400)  169,200 
Income taxes     4,600      11,900 
Net income (loss) $(297,000) $42,500  $(500,400) $157,300 
                 
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $(.00) $.00  $(.01) $.00 
                 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding  67,495,055   67,400,812   67,495,055   67,377,251 


Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
 
  June 30  December 31 
  2022  2021 
       
Assets 
Current assets      
Cash $1,593,400  $1,846,700 
Accounts receivable less $12,000 allowance for doubtful accounts  1,079,000   970,800 
Inventory  454,600   422,700 
Prepaid and other  59,500   160,000 
Total current assets  3,186,500   3,400,200 
         
Fixed assets        
Leasehold improvements  58,400   58,400 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  164,100   164,100 
 Fixed assets, gross  222,500   222,500 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization  151,200   134,200 
 Total fixed assets  71,300   88,300 
Other assets        
Long-term receivable     185,000 
Operating lease right of use – building  92,400   115,800 
 Other assets  92,400   300,800 
Total assets $3,350,200  $3,789,300 
  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 
         
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $54,400  $3,700 
Accrued expenses  198,500   151,500 
Operating lease liability – current  49,000   47,500 
Total current liabilities  301,900   202,700 
         
Other liabilities        
Accrued expenses – non-current     13,000 
Operating lease liability – non-current  43,400   68,300 
 Total other liabilities  43,400   81,300 
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding – 67,495,055 shares		  675,000   675,000 
Paid-in capital  12,577,100   12,577,100 
Accumulated deficit  (10,247,200)  (9,746,800)
Total stockholders' equity  3,004,900   3,505,300 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,350,200  $3,789,300 

 


Tags

publishing toys edutainment Kids chemicals specialty ink