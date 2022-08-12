Vistage Florida Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Hesterman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida's premier executive membership organization, Vistage Florida, has announced the selection of its new Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Hesterman.

Hesterman, a Tampa Bay-area chair for more than 20 years, succeeds board member Mike Earley, who was named CEO when Kelly Scott passed away unexpectedly in October 2021. Kelly Scott, the son of Horatio Alger award winner Red Scott, had headed the Florida operation owned by his father for nearly 10 years. Vistage Florida was established in 1984.

Prior to becoming a Vistage Florida Chair, Hesterman had a successful career as a CPA and CFO with both privately held and public companies. She participated in IPOs and privatizations and has extensive M&A experience. Controlling stakeholder, Katherine Scott, emphasized the company's intent to work closely with the 27,000-member international organization, Vistage Worldwide, while remaining privately owned. "Our goal," said Scott, "is to help lead the state's business community and continue to grow our Florida economy."

Statistics show Vistage Worldwide members outperform nonmember companies by double digits. Vistage Florida now has 42 chairs providing services to more than 800 executive members who lead companies employing more than 100,000 workers in 13 Florida markets and grossing $30 billion in sales.

Commenting on her appointment, Hesterman said, "Having been involved in this organization for over 20 years, first as a member, then as a Chair, I am passionate about Vistage Florida and the impact we have on businesses throughout the state. It will be a privilege to be able to work with this talented team to achieve our vision of growth in order to help even more CEOs become better leaders, make better decisions, and achieve better results."

Regarding recession concerns, Hesterman continued, "While the doomsayers may prompt some into making fear-based, short-term decisions in their businesses, our Vistage Florida members are choosing to seek opportunities to invest for the long term. As a result, many of them are enjoying record years. Our goal," the new CEO said, "is to leverage Vistage's successful peer group model, which has been proven over six decades, and take Vistage Florida to a new level."

Hesterman is taking over as Vistage Florida CEO immediately. Mike Earley, who retired as CEO of Metropolitan Health Networks in 2013, will maintain his position on Vistage Florida's board of directors, serving as its Chairman.

For additional information or media inquiries, call (904) 636-0770.

Related Images











Image 1: Cindy Hesterman





Cindy Hesterman, newly appointed CEO of Vistage Florida









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment