Wag! Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wag! Group Co. (“The Company” or “Wag!”; Nasdaq: PET), an American pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, announced today that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. Wag!’s management will now review second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



When: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

There will be no change to webcast or telephone-access information.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed by using this link.

Following the live call, an archived webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at Wag! – Investor Relations.

Wag! strives to be the #1 app for pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice and training from local pet caregivers nationwide. Wag!'s community of over 400,000 pet caregivers are pet people, and it shows. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and happiness at the forefront, pet caregivers with Wag! have a trusted record of experience with over 12.1 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform and over $325 million total bookings across all 50 states, resulting in more than 96% of services earning 5 stars. For more information, visit wag.co.

